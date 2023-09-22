Logan Paul shares an uncut version of the Face-off interview proving Dillon Danis had lied and admitted to a federal crime

A popular YouTube star, Logan Paul uploads a wide array of content alongside being a host of his own podcast Impaulsive. Other than YouTube Logan is also the co-founder of PRIME and he got into wrestling and boxing some time back. Recently, Logan went on to share the uncut footage of the face-off interview where Dillon Danis was caught lying and incriminating himself in a federal crime.

Dillon Danis is a popular MMA fighter known for his appearances in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight Division. According to the interview he had not been in a fight for quite some time now. Nevertheless, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have an exhibition boxing fight scheduled to happen on October 14, 2023. Moreover, the face-off interview for the match turned out to be quite heated because Logan decided to call Dillon out for trolling his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Let’s dive in and learn more about the uncut interview, shall we?



Logan Paul releases the uncut DAZN interview clips of Dillon Danis

Logan Paul, after watching the official interview, stated on his Twitter page that there was a bunch of content missing from the interview. He later added that Dillon Danis had asked DAZN to cut out clips of him stuttering and incriminating himself from the official release video.

Logan Paul promised to show everyone the uncut clips and proceeded to do so by releasing clips on his Twitter page. However, Dillon mentioned that Logan was saying bullsh*t about him getting a girl pregnant. In fact, the MMA artist even stated, “I am not crossing the lines, these guys are crossing the lines”.

The clips surprisingly portrayed Dillon Danis stuttering and stumbling through sentences while talking about a variety of topics. Logan made fun of Dillon for stuttering and said “It sounds like you have Conor Mcgreor’s n*tsack in your mouth”. He also said that it was painful to watch Dillon stumble through sentences.

Logan picked up the topic of him lying about the number of rounds in the boxing fight, and USADA drug testing. He claimed they never had a conversation about the USADA drug testing and that they never sent Dillon a cease and desist. But Dillon opposed every statement Logan said and added that he had proof that he could post on the internet.

Dillon Danis mentioned deleting an explicit picture of Nina Agdal on the bed. He added that Logan said the fight would be pulled off if the picture was not deleted. Logan made him realize that the fact that Dillon was admitting to distributing an explicit picture to people was a federal crime. Dillon asked Logan to feel free to sue him. He also claimed that he had enough money to take care of suing. Netizens commented that it was a painful watch and that DAZN was supporting Dillon.

Dillon Danis faces massive lawsuit

Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal has already taken powerful steps against Dillon Danis by filing a massive lawsuit against him. She has sued Dillon Danis under the federal revenge porn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. She took critical steps after Dillon posted a picture of Nina showing full frontal nudity without her consent.

Nina Agdal not only asked for a restraining order but also sought prison time for Dillon Danis. She asked for a payment of more than 150k dollars for each explicit picture he had uploaded on his Twitter handle.

