“He had vodka in the bottle” – Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul was drunk during the DAZN face-off interview

Dillon Danis is one of the most popular MMA fighters known for his incredible performances in Bellator MMA’s Welterweight division. He has not been fighting for some time now but has recently attracted a lot of hate for his controversial behavior with Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. Dillon Danis recently claimed in an interview that Logan Paul was drunk during the DAZN face-off interview.

Logan Paul is known as the star kid of social media. He grew to prominence by creating vines and later became one of the most celebrated personalities on YouTube. Logan has recently tried out various other career options alongside YouTube including wrestling, boxing, and businesses. Logan Paul has an upcoming boxing fight against Dillon Danis and DAZN organized a face-off interview for the competitors to have heated conversations before the official showdown.

Let’s dive in to see why Dillon thinks Loan Paul was drunk during the DAZN face-off interview.

Is Dillon Danis speaking the truth about Logan Paul being drunk?

The boxing fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is being organized by DAZN and is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2023. DAZN had also organized a Face-off interview for Dillon and Logan on September 12, 2023, where the competitors got to see each other face to face and exchange heated conversations.

The DAZN interview between Dillon and Logan came out to be one of the most heated situations. Dillon Danis had been trolling Logan’s fiancee since the beginning of the fight announcement. So Logan Paul took the opportunity to spill his furious guts, stand up for Nina Agdal, and finally promise to knock out Dillon and end his fighting career.

They also proceeded to bet against each other where Logan would get Dillon’s entire purse and Dillon would get to be the best man at Logan’s wedding if they won. But Dillon claimed on The MMA Hour interview that Logan was drunk during the interview.

Dillon explained that when he came into the room Logan was completely coked out. Moments later he stated “The color of the bottle, that the color was not the Prime, he had vodka in the bottle”. He also added that there were multiple tweets about the color of the Prime he was drinking. The MMA fighter explained that he just got in there and found Logan yelling at him and doing a complete WWE performer thing, and claimed that was the reason he was slower to react to Logan during the interview.

Netizens asked Dillon how many excuses he would give about the interview and also asked how he was able to lie so easily. A commenter stated that he should have called him out during the interview for insane reactions. Many people were just convinced that it was just drama.

Logan Paul leaks the uncut footage of DAZN interview

A few days after the DAZN interview, Logan Paul claimed on Twitter that there was a lot of footage missing from the interview. He promised to leak the uncut footage on the internet to find out the truth about Dillon Danis. Logan also added that Dillon had personally asked DAZN to cut out certain segments of the interview to make him look perfect.

As promised, Logan uploaded the uncut version of the interview on Twitter and went viral in a short period of time. The leaked footage showed Dillon stuttering and finding difficulty in completing sentences in the interview. The footage also included Dillon Danis accepting a federal crime by himself and asking Logan to sue him if he wanted to.