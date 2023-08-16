MoistCr1TiKal announces he would stream on YouTube and Twitch after his Twitch exclusivity contract termination and netizens support him endlessly

Charles “MoistCr1TiKal” Christopher White Jr. is one of the most popular gaming streamers in the world. He is also the owner of the Moist E-sports organization. He has been in the gaming, Youtube, and live-streaming business for quite some now with millions of followers. It was quite recently MoistCr1TiKal announced that he is no longer under an exclusive contract with Twitch.

Charles was under an exclusive Twitch contract for a few years. He explains that he always wanted to be free to use the platform of his choice and that he is now happy that could do so. This news instantly went viral over the internet and the online community had their views.

So let’s dive in to see what Charles explains about his Twitch contract. And let’s take a look at various reactions from the online community.

MoistCr1TiKal is now non-exclusive with Twitch and netizens share their thoughts

Charles uploaded a YouTube video on his channel titled “Goodbye Twitch”. He explains in the video that there was no way he was retiring from Twitch. MoistCr1TiKal states that he is now not under an exclusive contract with Twitch. He also specifies that there will not be any noticeable change in the content. But he will be now using both Twitch streams and YouTube streams. YouTube commenters were super happy and proud of the choice he had made.

Redditors had more of a mixed reaction to his announcement. Most people were happy for Charles trying out different platforms. Reddit user deefbro commented that MoistCr1TiKal was live at the moment with more than 31k viewers and stated “Fair enough Charlie”. Many others stated that Charles built his empire from YouTube so it was fair enough for him to choose YouTube for streaming.

While a number of them were having mixed reactions. Reddit user failedtoolaunch stated that the first streams usually have higher viewership but the numbers dip down after the initial hype. But one other user immediately answers to the comments stating that the viewer count might dip a bit but he will eventually be equally or even more successful on YouTube.

Some Redittors pointed out that he will be losing a lot of contract money. The commenter adds that it could be in the tens of millions. Some people did accept the point but the Reddit user failedtoolaunch states that people who are filthy rich can make such sacrifices.

