“It Went Down the IRL Streaming Route of the Worst Thing You Can Imagine” – MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi Claim Kick Embodies Everything Wrong With the Streaming Industry

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr. and Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart recently discussed Kick.com’s effect on the streaming industry. The duo being prominent Twitch streamers, they believed the Kick platform was everything that could be wrong in live streaming. Kick.com was started just over a year back as a prime rival to the Twitch live-streaming platform.

While Twitch had their streamers under control by several strict TOS and conditions, their rival believed in loosening up. It was because of their lenient TOS that several prominent Twitch streamers decided to take a giant leap. Furthermore, the rival platform was successful in luring the wizards of Twitch Adin David Ross and Felix “xQc” Lengyel, and that made a bigger statement. By doing so they were on a mission to change the streaming landscape.

Although they have been immensely successful in doing so, MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi claim it was in the worst possible direction. Jynxzi stated, “At first I thought Kick was interesting… then it just went down the IRL streaming route of just the worst thing you can imagine. “ The duo believed the new platform was sadly the embodiment of all criminal, illegal, and violent activities possible, and they wanted it to stop.

MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi claimed it was the loosening up of the terms and conditions of the platform that allowed streamers to do whatever. Moving further, Jynxzi had a word of advice for Kick.com. He added, “Kick’s best play would be to fix that sh*t and create their own kind of culture. Right now they have a culture but it’s just like we said.” Moist was quick to add, “It’s like the worst one you can have.”

Fans claim Jynxzi belongs to the crowd he is dissing

Jynxzi is undoubtedly one of the bigger names on Twitch with almost 5 million followers. He also has quite a bit of a following on YouTube and other social media platforms. Despite his popularity, the streamer has made a bad reputation for himself. The Twitch stream was known for his over-the-top aggressive behaviors and usage of slurs on his livestreams. Recently, he has also indulged in some on-stream controversial activities that the online community could not resist talking back about.

Although most fans agreed on what the duo had to say about Kick.com, they believed Jynxzi was not the right person to talk about it. According to them, the streamer belonged to the crowd he was talking about. People also pointed out how he indulged in several controversial on-stream behaviors while having kids and teenagers as his main audience. Keeping in mind the number of streamers still jumping across to Kick, a commenter hoped Eddie, founder of Kick.com would remember these statements when they came crawling for a contract.