“Let’s go, 19 mil” – IShowSpeed is trolled by his fans by unsubscribing in bulk but he eventually hit the bullseye

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has become one of the most popular steamers over multiple years. He is well known for his gaming content on live streams and his craze for football and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After several years of hard and controversial work, IShowSpeed has achieved the 19 million mark on YouTube. IShowSpeed started his YouTube channel in 2016. He was young but his engaging content helped him gather a bunch of subscribers on his YouTube channel. Later, he instead became popular for his controversial videos, gaming content, and his love for football. He has also been nominated for the Streamer of the Year award.

It is very prevalent that IShowSpeed is facing health concerns and is at the hospital. But he decided to share the experience right from the hospital bed. Let’s dive in to see how his fans trolled him by unsubscribing in bulk right before hitting the bullseye.

IShowSpeed gets trolled right before hitting 19 million subscribers

IShowSpeed has been providing his fans with pretty impressive content for some time now. Videos of him buying a rental girlfriend in Japan and his viral dance with Neymar were well received. He also got the opportunity to meet popular celebs like Kim Kardashian, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar in Japan. His fans were happy to see him succeed.

But it was unfortunate that he started suffering from serious health concerns right after. He was admitted to the hospital and is still under treatment at the hospital. But he decided to live stream and share his happiness of hitting 19 million subscribers on stream.

It was at the pinnacle moment his fans trolled him by unsubscribing in bulk quantities. The smile on Speed’s face completely disappears and appears to have a breakdown. His stress also triggers his headache. He shouts at his fans that he is in the hospital and this was no time to play.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1687174785065754624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moments later he succeeds hitting the 19 million mark. He states on stream that he has finally hit the big 19 million mark multiple times. IShowSpeed also does his signature bark right at the hospital.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1687172033510047744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His fans and the online community were as happy as he was. They took over the comment section of Twitter to show their never-ending support towards Speed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ta_molly09/status/1687173713043537920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/willysgood/status/1687216502368247808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jack07_gtr/status/1687223520793640961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ERIK10HAAG/status/1687172947134533632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

