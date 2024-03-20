N3on Claims He Hates MoistCr1TiKal Before Issuing an Open Challenge to the 29-Year-Old Streamer

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently addressed his issues with Charles “MoistCr1TiKal” Christopher White Jr. on his Kick livestream. N3on is among the most controversial live streamers known for his unnatural and unacceptable behavior. In fact, he recently threatened a fan with s*xual assault, following which people claimed the streamer was a danger to the public.



Although Rangesh is already blacklisted by most popular content creators, he still had the guts to badmouth MoistCr1TiKal and call him out for a fight. Charles has been quite critical of N3on, his friends, and various other controversial streamers for some time now. Keeping that in mind, N3on, during his recent Kick livestream, started raging at him when he came across a video of the 29-year-old. The Kick streamer had a look of disgust on his face and he even went on to call Charles annoying.

Explaining his opinion about Charles, N3on stated, “Here goes this guy bro. I swear to god… You are an annoying a** motherf**ker, you are so damn annoying, bro. I hate this guy. I literally hate him… Bro, this guy is genuinely the most annoying person.” Then, taking his previous boxing experience into account, the American-Indian built up some courage and openly challenged MoistCr1TiKal to a fight, stating, “Whatever the f**k your name is, you wanna fight let me know, bro. I swear to god, I will beat you a**.

How did fans react to N3on’s open challenge?

N3on openly challenging MoistCr1TiKal for a fight was hilarious for the online community. The clip of the streamers’ challenge was shared by DramaAlert on X. Based on the comments, the online community took the situation quite humorously. While some claimed N3on would get humiliated if he stepped into the ring with MoistCr1TiKal, a few others insisted that the Kick streamer needed to know his limits. A commenter even described the clash to be a hydrogen bomb vs a coughing baby and another guaranteed that N3on would get slapped into the metaverse.

Several people questioned why the Kick star was always in the mood to fight other popular streamers. A Twitter user pointed out it started with Adin David Ross and now he was going to everyone he hated. They wanted N3on to know his place and asked someone to humble him out. Furthermore, one fan acknowledged N3on’s usual behavior and called him a clown who would do anything to just stay relevant in the race.