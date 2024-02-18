MrBeast’s New Chocolate Bar: MrBeast Claims His New Feastables Bars Are the Best on the Planet

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the most subscribed individual YouTuber in the world, has been involved in multiple business ventures over several years. However, Feastables, a food and chocolate brand turned out to be his most popular venture. The YouTube sensation launched Feastables in January 2022, and he named his chocolate bars “MrBeast Bars”. The brand was a stunning success and emerged to be a major competitor for Hershey’s, a major American chocolate manufacturer.

Advertisement

Despite Feastable’s success and the claim that they were better than Hershey’s, MrBeast was not satisfied. He wanted to make his product the best in the world. In a recent announcement posted by Jimmy on X, he asked, “Like literally, doesn’t anything on the planet taste better than a Hershey’s bar? If everything tastes better than Hershey’s, what makes us special?”

It is also important to note that MrBeast’s chocolate bar has not always been on the smoothest run. The company and MrBeast himself have faced their fair share of controversies. One such situation occurred when he went on to ask his fans to clean up the Featables presentations in Walmart and make them look better. The YouTuber stirred up massive backlash as people opposed his call for free labor. Another legal dispute arose between his product “MrBeast Bars Deez Nuts” and another company named “Dees Nuts LLC” as the names were almost similar and sounded the same. Ultimately, MrBeast lost the branding rights and was asked to change the product name.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1631781099415257088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, despite major criticism and legal disputes, MrBeast has weathered the storm and has now made an announcement that solidifies Feastables’ place as one of the best chocolate bars in the world.

What is MrBeast’s massive Feastables announcement?

The tagline “Better than Hershey’s” did not sit well with Jimmy Donaldson. He wanted to make Feastables not just better than Hershey’s but the best in the world. According to him, everything on Earth is better than Hershey’s. Therefore, the YouTuber took massive steps to completely rebrand his product and accomplish his dream of being “The best in the world”.

Keeping his sole purpose to upgrade the original Feastables bar, Beast traveled around the world, visited multiple reputed chocolatiers, tried out numerous chocolate formulas, and finally managed to do the improbable. According to Jimmy, he has made the best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1758976973131673674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

To prove his statement “The best-tasting chocolate in the world”, he invited several random strangers to a blind taste test. He and his team chose popular European chocolates, one being the brand-new Feastables, and asked people to give their honest opinions. Surprisingly, most people who had been invited to the blind taste test chose the Feastbles bar among others. Their reaction forced MrBeast to state, “This might bankrupt Hershey’s!”

MrBeast’s new and improved MrBeast Feastables are available in seven flavors, Milk Chocolate, Milk Crunch, Almond, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Crunch, Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. They have been made available in every single Walmart nationwide. To pace up the sales of his chocolate bars, MrBeast has also promised to give away $10k to a lucky customer for 30 days straight starting from February 17, 2024. All people have to do is buy a Feastables bar and scan the QR code on the back of the package.