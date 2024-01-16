MrBeast Uploads Tests Ad Revenue on X by Reuploading a Video, Gets More Than 20 Million Views In Four Hours

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson recently made a surprise move by uploading an entire video natively on X (Twitter) just to figure out the ad revenue it could exclusively generate on the social media platform. For a short context, MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with record-breaking views and is placed second just after T-series with more than 231 million subscribers on the platform.

Ad or advertisement revenue is the money people can earn on websites and social media platforms by placing/displaying advertisements of various products and services amidst their content. As a matter of fact, for influencers who exclusively depend on their content for a living, ad revenue is considered to be one of the most important, easy, and common ways to earn money. YouTube is known to provide a 55% cut of the total Ad revenue to the creators making it one of the highest-paid platforms.

Since it was just a test run by the YouTube sensation, Jimmy proceeded to upload one of his older videos. The video titled “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car” was initially uploaded on his primary YouTube channel almost three months ago and went on to garner more than 211 million views and about 6 million likes. It started with the YouTuber and his colleagues buying a car worth just $1 and eventually making their way up. The video included a Tesla, a Ferrari, an armored truck, a car that could turn into a boat, one that could fly, and more.

The ultimate car was worth $100 million i.e. the world’s first Ferrari. The car known for its historic value is allowed to be driven by only one person on Earth. Even further it has to be driven on just one particular bridge after making sure there is no daily traffic and nothing on the road that could damage the car. Considering the video’s popularity, X did not disappoint MrBeast as he got 20 million views and 100k likes in just four hours.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1747044525116108854?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community was rather interested and excited about the results of the experiment. Although the video is doing great, people suggested a completely new video rather than one that fans have already seen. This was suggested just to attract a bigger crowd eager to watch something new. However, a few fans were not sure of the revenue he would earn from X claiming he would regret the decision.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IcyVert/status/1747045142865772757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast has promised to upload more videos on X (Twitter) if he manages to make enough money

It is important to note that this was not a sudden move by MrBeast. When Jimmy advertised the video titled “I Spent 7 Days in Solitary Confinement” at the end of December 2023 on Twitter, a fan had commented asking him to post the video directly on Twitter. Interestingly, the comment fascinated Elon Musk, CEO of X (Twitter), who went on to ask the YouTuber to do the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1741179335325728794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although MrBeast was quick to respond, he did not carry much hope for the video making enough money on X. He stated, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.” However, he promised to test it out in the future once X had sorted its monetization issues.

Jimmy’s interesting experiment was long coming and now the world’s greatest YouTuber is curious about the results. He notified people that he was uploading an older video just because it was a test and promised his fans to share the Ad revenue details in a week. If the video manages to get enough views, likes, and most importantly satisfactory revenue, fans can expect a few more future videos from their idol exclusively on X.