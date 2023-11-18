N3on cannot seem to catch a break as recent allegations hold his manager responsible for stealing

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is currently one of the most viral live streamers in the industry known for his massive collaborations, hilariously weird behavior, and IRL streams. Although he has immense fame and following, he has been the subject of hate and criticism for some time now. It was because of his support and active relationship with his allegedly cheating girlfriend, and controversial behavior towards other people that he has received online hate.

It was very recently shown live on N3on’s stream that people have also been hating on N3on’s manager, Kayn. Based on the clip shown on N3on’s stream, Kayn’s Lamborghini Urus was vandalized by spray painting “SSB” on it. Now, Kayn has been accused by Natalie Reynolds, a social media personality of stealing money from N3on.

According to Natalie, she had paid Kayn $30k as a payment to collaborate with N3on on one of his streams. She later added that Kayn never told N3on about the payment, stole, and kept everything or at least a major chunk for himself. The Internet personality also specified that people might think, she was doing all this for clout but promised that she was just trying to expose the scammers. She claimed that N3on’s manager had been taking advantage of him for a long time, and also included names like Jack Doherty and Samantha “Sam” Frank into the conversations.

The online community was not surprised by the accusations, Some people clearly stated that it was pretty noticeable that N3on’s manager would do something like this. Twitter users wanted N3on to be around better people in his life while a commenter added all managers are of the same type. Netizens also added that N3on was very easy to steal from and they wanted to get stronger and sharper about his surroundings.

Natalie Reynolds accuses Sam Frank of lying

Natalie Reynolds not only exposed N3on’s manager for stealing money from N3on but also proceeded to expose Jack Doherty and Samantha Frank. She explained how Jack and N3on’s manager were completely fake people, and further added Sam was fond of lying to people for clout. It was a shock to the world when the internet personality Sam lied about being pregnant and how she had abused her ex-boyfriend.

While accusing N3on’s manager, Kayn, she eventually exposed how she was sending threatening messages to her, and she was worried about getting kidnapped or getting bodily harmed. This has turned out to be one of the most recent viral but developing stories but N3on is yet to showcase his thoughts about the situation. Streaming and social media enthusiasts cum all readers should definitely stay tuned for more news on this front.