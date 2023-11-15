Amidst the online hate, N3on becomes a victim of real-life vandalism, sparking a debate among fans

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is one of the most celebrated live streamers, vloggers, and content creators who rose to prominence a few months back. Although he started his streaming career with NBA gaming content, his decision to collaborate with top-rated personalities like Adin David Ross, join the Kick live streaming platform, and switch his content to exciting IRL streams catapulted him to immense fame.

Advertisement

Although N3on had some recognition, he was no stranger to hate and criticism from the online community and some of his fellow streamers. It was after collaborating with a fellow streamer Nico “Sneako” multiple times, that he started attracting some hate. Moreover, even though people supported N3on after he announced his relationship with Samantha “Sam” Frank, there was a huge turn of events when Adin Ross announced on-stream that Sam was cheating on the streamer.

Samantha Frank came under fire for the cheating accusations, but N3on decided to continue his relationship with her. In fact, N3on’s continued support towards Sam attracted a lot of hate from his fans, and popular live streamers including Adin Ross, Fousey, and many more for mindfully allowing her to use him for clout and money.

Advertisement

It was during N3on’s recent livestream with Samantha Frank that his manager’s car, a Lamborghini Urus got spray painted on thereby vandalizing it. The streamer’s manager explained how the letters “SSB” were written on the car using low-quality and removable spray paint. Upon being asked, N3on explained that SSB was actually a group, and exclaimed on-stream if they were going to get shot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1724644019794235791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on seemed extremely agitated about the situation and had to spend time scrubbing off the spray paint off the Lamborghini Urus. The streaming sensation was also confused at how anyone could even think of spray painting and vandalizing a Lamborghini.

N3on responds to online hate and real-time vandalism speculations

Although N3on and Samantha Frank received heated criticisms from the fans and community, the streamer has stayed loyal to his relationship with Sam. It was after the hated criticisms crossed the boundaries, that N3on officially responded by asking his fans to show Sam some respect. He even explained how she was the reason for him being happy and to keep moving forward each and every day.

The streamer also claimed in a different stream that his relationship with Sam would last forever. In fact, he proceeded to bet $10,000 with the co-founder of CoolKicks that he and Sam would stay together for at least 12 months.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itscoltongroves/status/1724644555964780905?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lucylovexo69/status/1724678005077762213?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, the online community was highly skeptical of the spray paint vandalizing incident. The stream chat as well as Twitter commenters frankly claimed the incident was completely scripted. People also insisted that everything N3on did was completely fake, and everyone e in the stream was childish to pull such pranks.