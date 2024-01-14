“There Is Darkness From a Female” – a Fortune Teller Warns N3on About a Bad Influence, Fans Speculate It Could Be Sam Frank

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently came across a fortune teller who went on to warn the controversial streamer about a bad female influence in his life. The fortune teller claimed that the influence would end up spreading darkness, making fans believe she was talking about none other than Samantha “Sam” Frank. Just for a little context, N3on and Sam Frank are known to be in a relationship for quite some time now. However, the online community frowns upon the relationship as they believe N3on is being used by Sam for clout and money.

Advertisement

The Kick streamer and Sam recently got to collaborate with Bradley Martyn, a fitness influencer and a YouTuber. The collaboration helped N3on push out a few YouTube videos as well as a livestream much to the excitement of fans. Incidentally, it was during his livestream run that N3on crossed paths with a fortune teller who proceeded to warn the streamer about a bad female influence in his life.



As expected, the fortune teller was pretty frank about her predictions regarding N3on’s future. Although dark, she went on to warn him about a female in his life who is and will be responsible for nothing but darkness and sadness but fortunately just in certain portions and situations. She clearly stated, “There is darkness from a female…you are in harm, I am not saying your life is at harm but there are portions including your emotions.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1746340097752965476?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on maintained a poker face throughout the reading and his reaction made it apparent that he was annoyed about the whole thing. It was almost as if he did not want the fortune teller to point out the obvious. However, the online community did not hold back their reactions when it came to the reading. They went all-out pointing fingers at Samantha Frank claiming her as the female responsible for the darkness.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/green610_/status/1746341952407134353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans believe the female in the warning is Sam Frank

N3on met Sam Frank for the first time during one of his friends’ live streams and immediately felt a connection with her. Thereafter, they were seen hanging out together as the streamer featured her on his streams. Although initially, they were considered to be a perfect match, the situation completely changed after fellow-streamer Adin Ross accused Sam of cheating on N3on and using him for clout.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_omlnous_/status/1718783456979615770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After several instances, N3on’s fans started calling Sam a gold digger, claiming she was using the streaming sensation for his money and clout while ruining him as a person. Shortly after, the hate was also targeted toward N3on for not understanding the reality and allowing her to be a part of his life. Hence, after the fortune teller pointed out a female in his life responsible for darkness and sadness, the online community could not think of anyone else other than Sam Frank as she was the only one who fit the description.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1720075066241585570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vtuber94077/status/1746340248102088754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans pointed out how N3on did not need a fortune reading to learn the truth but people were amazed how the streaming sensation was not ready to listen and accept her words. Interestingly, fans also compared N3on with talking to a brick wall as the Kick streamer always takes a stance to protect Sam Frank at all costs claiming she is the best to happen in his life.