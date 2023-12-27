“I Like Her as Your Friend” – N3on’s Dad Claims His Son and Sam Frank Are Better Off as Just Friends

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently featured his father on his in-house livestream for the first time, in which the Q&A segment was especially exciting. During his livestream, N3on asked his father to share his thoughts about his controversial on-and-off girlfriend Samantha “Sam” Frank. For a brief context, the streaming sensation met Sam Frank while streaming with one of his close friends Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and the internet has gone berserk over their relationship.

Although N3on and Sam initially made a great duo with charming chemistry, they faced several ups and downs in their relationship forcing them to separate and get back again multiple times. However, there was a huge turning point in their relationship when Adin David Ross accused Sam Frank of cheating and taking advantage of N3on’s clout. The face of Kick.com went on to provide details of when Sam shared intimate moments with other men while still together with N3on.

During the streamer’s recent Kick stream, N3on had asked the chat to ask questions for his father. After several questions including one about his relationship with Adin Ross, a fan wanted to know his father’s thoughts about N3on and Sam’s relationship. The streamer’s father was quick and straightforward with his answer, he stated, “So, to be honest, we have not talked about it, we have to talk about it, we have not talked about it one-on-one, well, Sam is good, she seems like a very good person and I like her as your friend.”

While N3on was initially quiet, he had a breather when his father approved of Sam Frank as a good person. Moments later, his father’s twist in his answer was a shocker for the streaming sensation leaving him almost tongue-tied. However, he did have a rather quirky laugh, stating, “What?… yeah..yeah, we are…yeah, it’s fire.”

Fans still believe N3on can do better than Sam Frank

Even after Adin’s severe accusations, they remained together with N3on always supporting Sam. However, the online community began hating Sam over the cheating allegations and for being an alleged gold digger. They were also angry with N3on for constantly supporting and remaining in a relationship with her despite the clear reality. Thereafter, both N3on and Sam have been hate targets with N3on constantly asking his community to show Sam some respect and asking them to understand how influential she has been in his life.

Despite N3on being in love with Samantha Frank, most of his fans believe she is not good enough for him. Recently after N3on’s father spilt his thoughts, the online community showed their support. Many people commented “W N3on dad” while a commenter dissed Sam and stated she belonged to the streets. A few people also mentioned that N3on was a pathetic son who never wanted to listen to good advice.