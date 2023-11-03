Amidst relationship troubles with Samantha Frank, N3on opens up about his past experience of getting bullied in school

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a content creator and live streamer who is currently considered to be one of the most popular and viral personalities in the streaming industry. Although N3on started his career as a gaming creator, his collaboration with other popular streamers including Adin David Ross, and more made him what he is today.

N3on is also one of Sneako’s closest friends, and he even got to meet his girlfriend, Samantha Frank, through him. N3on and Sam were able to connect quite well and the online community immediately noticed a budding relationship between them.

N3on proceeded to feature Samantha Frank on most of his streams, and they also went on several dates together. However, like with most live streamers, N3on and Sam’s relationship was extremely publicized, which affected their well-being. In fact, they soon found themselves in an on-again-off-again relationship, which was plagued with occasional breakups.



But it was quite recently, that Samantha Frank got involved in a massive controversy when fellow-streamer Adin Ross decided to announce on one of his streams that she had cheated on N3on with another random guy while they were actively in a relationship. This accusation naturally made netizens turn against Sam.

However, N3on stayed true to his girlfriend and even jumped in on the situation to defend Sam. He stated on his Twitter page that he wanted people to show Sam some respect. He also asked his followers not to bully Sam claiming she makes him happy and keeps him going.

N3on opens up about being bullied at school

The online bullying Sam faced after being accused of cheating hit N3on closer to home than expected. The streamer has always been against all kinds of bullying and he recently shocked his fans by opening up about his past experiences of being bullied at school, while live-streaming with Don Toliver.

The streamer stated that he had no friends at school and used to eat in the bathroom. He further explained that other kids in the gym class assaulted him and made a joke of him. Moreover, N3on insisted that bullying in school forced him to look at himself as a loser.

Several found the news of N3on getting bullied funny and claimed they did not doubt his story. In fact, some netizens felt the streamer deserved the insults because of his alleged fake behavior. However, there were a few who spoke up in support of N3on and mentioned that bullying was a terrible thing and should never be forgiven.