Who Is Ray? Kai Cenat Will Be Traveling to Taiwan to Stream With Him

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently had a conversation with his Taiwanese friend-cum-fanboy, Ray. Interestingly, the streamer even spoke about visiting Taiwan to stream with him. In July 2023, Kai visited Japan and documented his experience in the country. It was during this trip that he met Ray for the first time.



Initially, Ray came across as a big fan who just wanted a picture with Kai. However, they soon became friends as the Twitch streamer invited him to hang out on a later date. In fact, Ray began featuring regularly on Kai’s stream as their friendship went viral on all social media platforms garnering millions of views. Kai’s community was only too happy to accept him and they loved how Ray enjoyed spending time with the streamer.



Days later, Kai Cenat showed the world just how close he and Ray were. The award-winning streamer released his short film “Global Pursuit” in August 2023, and to everyone’s surprise, Ray played a starring role in the movie. While the film has now garnered 16 million views, the streamer flew Ray to America a couple of days after release.

After arriving in the United States, Ray and Kai streamed together and even made several videos, but the best was yet to be seen. The streaming sensation was awarded the Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards in August 2023, and people were shocked to see Ray accompanying and supporting him on stage. It is also to be noted that Ray is also a Twitch streamer with his channel “rayasianboy” having more than 330k followers. He has also gained some recognition on social media since he has over 330k followers on Instagram. Moreover, he and Kai are often seen talking to each other on and off stream.

Will Kai Cenat be traveling to Taiwan?

Kai Cenat linked up with Ray during his recent stream. After indulging in a little small talk, the streamer went on to surprise his friend by saying he was going to visit Taiwan. Kai was seen jumping and dancing around his house, while Kai said, “You Ray guess what? I am coming to Taiwan.” Naturally, the Taiwanese streamer was overjoyed and he immediately welcomed Kai, saying, “Hey… Kai coming to Taiwan. Welcome to Taiwan, Kai”

Further on, Kai Cenat explained that he was going to visit Taiwan within a few days. Moreover, since Ray is a Taiwanese native, Kai asked for a favor and requested him to set him up with all his necessities.

Kai’s fans were overjoyed by the streamer’s announcement. They pointed out how the streaming sensation was able to change Ray’s life within a few seconds. A commenter claimed Kai and Ray was one of the best and funniest duos in the streaming industry. According to the community, this Kai Cenat X Ray stream would be well worth the wait. Twitter users agreed that Ray was a nice friend. They were also proud of Kai for taking care of his friend like a little brother and providing him with opportunities.