Sneako comes under fire after N3on, forced to reevaluate life choices amidst reputation-threatening blackmail by Sara Saffari

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is a viral content creator and live-streamer, known for his reactions, and IRL streams. Recently, he was forced to evaluate his life choices after being allegedly blackmailed by Sara Saffari.



Sneako and Rangesh “N3on” Muthama met each other while collaborating with various other YouTubers and live streamers. However, with time they became the closest of friends and often feature each other on their live-streams



Both Sneako and N3on are known for being involved in controversies, but Sneako recently come under fire for his life and relationship choices, making netizens believe N3on’s behavior has rubbed off on his friend.



Sneako reevaluates his relationship choices after the blackmail from Sara Saffari

The community had speculated a relationship between Sneako and Sara Saffari when the streamer featured Sara in multiple live streams and they were seen going on dates. But their relationship has seen major ups and downs.

Sneako revealed sometime back that he was in a relationship with a girl named Maya from Miami, and was also weirded out when a fan spoke about his relationship with Sara in front of Maya. Moreover, when asked by Bradley Martyn on his podcast, Sara clearly stated that there might have been a connection in the past but not anything recently.

A few days back, Sara Saffari was recorded blackmailing Sneako on stream stating that she was going to release a reputation-threatening video of Sneako if he did not come along and talk to her. Sneako explained the situation in his latest stream and stated “She is saying if he does not simp.. if he does not do what I want him to do, I am going to blackmail Sneako because I am upset”.

Sneako further explained the situation stating that Sara was upset about a previous joke he had made with Akademiks where he said that he had forgotten the name of the girl he was with. This forced Sneako to reconsider the relationship choices he had made, so he proceeded to notify his viewers claiming, “When some girl tries to blackmail me, I have a video of you sitting at a gambling table, I am going to ruin your reputation and like that from somebody who you thought was your friend that is when you gotta cut things off.”



Netizens clearly expressed that they were done with the brainwashing and the hypocritical sh*t Sneako was involved in. They also mentioned that the streamer himself was a massive part of the problem.

Sneako and N3on are currently sailing the same boat

Sneako’s current life and relationship choices turned out to be very similar to those of his buddy N3on. N3on has become a center for criticism, specifically when it comes to his relationship with fellow-streamer Samantha Frank.



N3on had been in a relationship with Sam for some time but theirs was an on-again-off-again connection. Furthermore, the streamer had broken up with Sam a while ago but eventually accepted her as his girlfriend when she gifted him a Rolex. However, they broke up against shortly after even though Sam was ready to accept N3on reaching out to other girls and flirting with them.



The online community believes Sneako and N3on have to get hold of their lives and respect their relationships. Reaching out to random girls, going on random dates, and flirting with them were unacceptable, especially when coming from an influencer.

