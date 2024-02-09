Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland Challenges Sneako to a Fight

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy’s recent livestream showed how the streamer has made quite a name for himself in boxing. Despite that, people were completely shocked when Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland challenged Sneako to a boxing fight. For a little content, Sneako popularized himself as a popular but controversial online content creator. However, for the last few months, the creator has seemingly left his controversies aside and dedicated his time to boxing.



Meanwhile, Sean Strickland needs to introduction to MMA fans. He started his ruthless UFC reign in 2008 and has been through multiple divisions including Welterweight and Light Heavyweight. Currently, he fights in the Middleweight division where he has 28 official wins out of 34 and is recognized as a former King of the Cage champion.

On his latest stream, Sneako shared his experience from the Trump rally, which is where he met Sean Strickland. Surprisingly, Sean recognized Sneako and wanted to set up a sparring session with him, claiming, “When are we gonna f**king spar, bro? I wanna set that sh*t up.” The Rumble sensation was quick to grab the opportunity with both hands as he stated, “I’m ready to go, I think that will be fun.” Moreover, since he was to go up against an MMA fighter, Sneako insisted on a boxing match as wrestling was not his forte.

Interestingly, Sean agreed to a boxing bout but recommended that Sneako should try his hand at wrestling as well. Moreover, the two agreed to try and meet up at the UFC Arena where Sneako was scheduled for a session with retired MMA champion Jake Shields.



Fans believe Sneako isn’t up to the challenge

Although Sneako was prepared to face the former UFC Champion in a sparring session, his fans were not quite convinced. It is important to understand that Sneako has been training for just a few months and he is nowhere as experienced as Sean Strickland. In fact, he is just good enough for a sparring session with other trainers and a bout against a profession fighter would be a massive mismatch.



I hope Sean doesn’t go to hard on bro or at least if he does it’s not from a place of wanting to embarrass sneako, I hope they spar, have good fun & become good friends afterwards 🙂 much love to both so keen for this crossover — yuh (@zackyboii_) February 9, 2024

Sean Strickland is known for sparring hard. He would definitely ko Sneako lol — Nobi (@BasedNobi) February 9, 2024

Keeping that in mind, fans claimed Sean was pretty easy-going as a person but pointed out how he would not maintain that persona during the sparring session. People wanted the UFC fighter to take it slow with the streamer, have a friendly spar, and possibly become friends. Moreover, some Twitter users were confident that Sean Strickland would completely destroy Sneako during the spar and a commenter asked him to take a few minutes to pray because things were not going to end well.

