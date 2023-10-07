“Being single right now for me is perfect” – Sara Saffari explains her relationship status with Sneako

Sara Saffari is one of the most popular women fitness-based social media influencers well-known for her fitness content on YouTube. She is also known to collaborate with a bunch of content creators and streamers challenging them for fitness training. Sara Saffari recently revealed her relationship status on a podcast after people speculated her dating Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy.

Sneko is currently one of the most viral live streamers in the industry. Although he grew to prominence owing to gaming content, he currently focuses primarily on IRL streams with his friends and occasional reaction content. But he is remembered by his fans and netizens for the extremely controversial situations he creates on every stream.

The streaming star is currently in a relationship with Maya, a girl from Miami but many people speculate him dating Sara Saffari or sometimes both. Let’s dive to see what Sara Saffari has to say about her relationship status.

Sara Saffari responds to dating rumors with Sneako

Sneako introduced his girlfriend a couple of weeks back, and they have been seen together in multiple live streams since then. But Sneako and his girlfriend often face awkward situations in public when Sneako’s fans ask about his relationship status with Sara Saffari.

Sneako had to face a similar situation very recently when he was IRL streaming with N3on and Maya. It was when having lunch a fan came up to click some pictures and proceeded to ask if he was dating Sara Saffari in front of Maya. Both Sneako and Maya were weirded out while Sneako pointed at Maya. But the fan did not stop and stated that Sneako and Sara made a cute couple to Maya leaving her speechless.

Sara Saffari was recently invited to Bradley Martyn’s podcast where she was asked to clear the cloud about her relationship with Sneako. Bradley stated that people know her as Sneako’s girlfriend and Sara was quick to respond stating “That is not what people know me as, and that is not what people are gonna know me as”. She later clarifies that her relationship with Sneako was not true.

Bradley stated that he had seen multiple clips of her with Sneako that gave him the relationship vibes but Sara Saffari was stubborn and answered “Being single right now for me is perfect”. When forced, Sara admitted to being in a relationship in the past without leaking out any names but later added that she was prioritizing being single until she found her husband.

Netizens saw a clear competition between Sneako and Bradley Martyn as to who would get to date Sara Saffari. Many stated that Bradley was jealous of Sneako and added that was the reason behind him knocking out Sneako.

Dating rumors of Sara Saffari and Sneako

Sneako is well known for inviting a ton of women to join him on his live streams. Sara Saffari was one of them and they were seen together in a lot of Sneako’s streams and on Sara’s YouTube videos. They were very frank and open to each other during the videos and this triggered a rumor of them dating each other. A lot of edits were also made of them being close to each other which supported their dating rumors.

There were also rumors about Sara Saffari dating Bradley Martyn a couple of months back. But both individuals made sure to address the situation and clear the clouds stating that they were not in a relationship.