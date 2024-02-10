Sneako vs Sean Strickland: KSI Reacts to the YouTuber’s Defeat, Claims Sean Strickland Went All Out

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently stepped into the MMA ring with Sean Strickland. As expected, the streamer received a humiliating defeat as Sean refused to hold back his punches. However, quite surprisingly, the popular internet personality, Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji took to X (Twitter) to share his thoughts about the bout.

Sneako crossed paths with Sean Strickland on February 9, 2024, during his Trump Rally IRL stream. The former UFC champion not only recognized the streamer, but he also challenged him to a boxing and wrestling spar. Realizing that this might be a massive learning opportunity, Sneako accepted the challenge and arranged for it at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

I know me and Sneako have our differences but fair play for actually taking that ass whoopin https://t.co/qTZc5FHQKe — ksi (@KSI) February 9, 2024

As Sneako’s fans feared, Sean Strickland did not go easy on the streamer. Viral clips on the internet showed Sneako trying in vain to defend as Sean peppered him with punches from all sides. However, while everyone knew that Sneako would lose the fight, no one expected KSI to react to it. The trained boxer and content creator took it to his official X (Twitter) page and claimed Sean Strickland had not gone easy on Sneako, who is just a beginner trainee. He also claimed he was proud of Sneako despite their issues and wrote, “I know me and Sneako have our differences but fair play for actually taking that a** whoopin.”

Did Sneako stand a chance against Sean Strickland?

Sneako’s spar against Sean Strickland started quite slowly as it was set for only a single 4-minute round. The MMA fighter went easy initially and allowed Sneako to test out his moves. It was interesting to see the streamer try out everything he had learned against Sean, but none of them were sufficiently powerful.



Sneako spars former UFC champ Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/NYGDs6q8oJ — AISNEAKIO (@AISneakio) February 9, 2024

Sean Strickland initially went around the ring talking and blocking most of the punches. He did not have to put up a fight and even stood in the middle with hands raised asking Sneako to take all the body shots he wanted. However, once the streamer was done with his attack, Sean stepped in and threw in a flurry of punches. As expected, the last couple of seconds was intense for Sneako as the former UFC champion went for multiple high-paced and untamed hits until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Respect to sneako. Not many people have the guts to get in there with a top mma fighter — Liah(ꈍᴗꈍ) (@LiahMoon771) February 9, 2024

not getting knocked out by a world champion fighter when you’ve never been in a serious fight is actually impressive — Guy From Blantyre (@Kenneth03Mw) February 9, 2024

Although Sean was fairly proud of Sneako and praised the streamer for not taking a fall after the ferocious punches, the latter was in no condition to utter a word. Unfortunately, Sneako did not stand a chance against Sean Strickland and fans claimed the MMA professional had gone absolutely bonkers for the last few seconds. However, some respected Sneako for sticking to his promising and having the guts to enter the ring against a veteran of the sport.

