What is the Kick Creator Incentive Program?

It hasn’t taken long for the Kick live-streaming platform to establish itself as a rival to Twitch. Now, it is providing even more incentives for people to join its creator program. The Kick Creator Incentive Program is a way for the platform to not only gather more creators but also provide an incentive so that those creators will stream more and promote the platform accordingly. While Twitch has been reigning supreme in the streaming industry for years, Kick is a fairly new brand. Hence, introducing a Creator Incentive Program can provide added “motivation” for creators to join the platform and advertise it to fans.

The Kick Creator Incentive Program allows streamers to retain 95% of their subscription revenue. This is a massive increase when compared to the other streaming platforms, as they take more than half. “The more you build your community, the bigger the revenue,” said the official blog post from Kick talking about the program. It is the best thing for up-and-coming streamers who want to see their hard work and progress rewarded before being forced to attract a massive audience to make any income. As a matter of fact, the grind will feel rather rewarding as they have certain parameters and goals to obtain rather than mindlessly searching for an audience base.

What are the requirements to join the Kick Creator Incentive Program?

There are simple metric-based requirements to qualify for the Creator Programme. Firstly, creators must have set up their profile and the About Me page with relevant social media links. In addition, the creator must have a verified channel before submitting an application. Moreover, they must also abide by Kick’s TOS, Community Guidelines, and DMCA Policy.

In addition to all of these, creators must have these metrics cleared.

Followers: They must have at least 1500 followers.

They must have at least 1500 followers. Stream Hours (30 Days): They must have at least streamed 50 hours in 30 days.

They must have at least streamed 50 hours in 30 days. Average CCV (30 Days): They must have at least 100 concurrent viewers watching at any given time over 30 days.

They must have at least 100 concurrent viewers watching at any given time over 30 days. Unique days streamed (30 Days) : They must stream on at least 15 unique days in 30 days.

: They must stream on at least 15 unique days in 30 days. Average Subscriptions (30 Days) : They must have at least 25 subscriptions.

: They must have at least 25 subscriptions. Unique Chatters (30 Days) : They must have at least 500 unique chatters over 30 days in their chat.

: They must have at least 500 unique chatters over 30 days in their chat. VODs (30 Days): They must have at least 3 VODs. VOD stands for video on demand which is content that the viewers can watch at any given time.

These metrics are subject to modification. The creators who meet all these requirements must mail the KCIP from their registered email. However, keep in mind that these requirements are the “bare minimum” and do not guarantee application.

Will the Kick Creator Initiative Program attract the up-and-coming crowd to the platform?

We believe the Kick Creator Incentive Program will ensure an inflow of more creators on the platform since it rewards the patience of the creators and the process as well. A lot of platforms only reward creators with an established fanbase and finding a foothold in the streaming industry can be quite difficult. With this program, creators can easily focus more on their content and streams and how to make them better rather than worrying too much about traffic and how it will affect their income.