Twitch Streamer Perrikaryal Creates History Playing Palworld Only Using Her Brain and an EEG

The budding Twitch streamer Perri “Perrikaryal” is back again with her unorthodox method of playing Palworld. She is known for controlling video games with her mind/EEG device. For a brief context, Perrikaryal is an upcoming Twitch streamer with only around 36k followers but has been successful in doing something the world has never imagined in the gaming field.

She has amazed the world and achieved greater feats with the EEG technique and playing multiple popular video games using that. This time she chose Palworld. The streamer used an EEG device, an encephalogram in the doctor’s world, and programmed it to recognize specific brain functions and convert them into different gaming controls.

On January 27, 2024, the Twitch streamer announced her EEG device for Palworld was complete and ready to be used. Although she has had multiple other EEG versions before and used it to play Elden rings and more, this time she exclaimed, “My best, most complete controller yet.” According to Perri, she is now capable of hitting, clicking, interacting, changing weapons, throwing Pal spheres, jumping, and building by just using her brain.

Going into the experience with high hopes, her time playing Palworld with the EEG exceeded expectations. Perri was elated when she was able to control her character to move around, punch and further break a boulder, jump, and most importantly catch a Pal. Multiple celebrated gaming streamers and fans have accepted this to be one of the most fascinating things to watch on stream.

Is this the first time Perrikaryal is using her EEG to play?

Perrikaryal has been into gaming and streaming for some time now. To make a difference and stand out from the usual crowd, she planned on doing the unimaginable. After successfully programming her EEG device for gaming purposes, she proceeded to attempt to play different big-shot games on-stream.

Her initial attempts were in 2023 where she chose games like Elden Ring and Halo. She then used an EEG device alongside an eye tracker for various gaming activities. According to her, she used her head and eyes to replace the joysticks and her mind for the buttons. Although there were a few inaccuracies in her timing and movement, she managed to complete Elden Ring, which itself is a huge feat.

Perri’s way of gaming using her head, eye trackers, and an EEG device was groundbreaking and loved by millions around the world. Never seen before, this unorthodox method of gaming created much talk. However, despite her creative and hard efforts and people’s high expectations, Perrikaryal did not win any awards last year. By making the most complete controller this year, will she be nominated for an award?