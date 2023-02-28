“It drained me so hard,”: xQc discusses latest IRL stream with Kai Cenat

After a recent IRL stream with a fellow Twitch streamer, xQc shared his experience with the audience. The format has been quite popular on the platform with many streamers sharing their vacations or even everyday experiences with their audience. Kai and xQc went to Universal Studios theme park and spent close to five hours talking about a variety of things.

While a majority of the streamers like showing their real experience, xQc said he found the whole ordeal very draining. During a recent live stream, xQc shared his experience with his audience and talked about how he was “stream sniped.”

xQc describes IRL streaming

Over the years, xQc has changed his stance on IRL streams. At one point in time, he claimed to have liked the format and wanted to experiment with it. However, now that he has done it, he called the whole thing “trash” and was brutally honest about it.

During one of his live streams where he shared his experience, the French-Canadian streamer said:

“Yeah, here are some afterthoughts for you. I’m going to keep it straight up with you, IRL is f**king trash. It’s just bad. This is my daily entry. I used to love doing it. These days, it feels like… there’s so much to worry about. I have so much to look over my shoulder and looking around others and s**t like that.”

He continued saying: “It drained me so hard that after five hours I was completely dead.”

xQc’s IRL stream experience

Continuing to share his experience, X said that there were malicious people who called the police on him and Kai. The 27-year-old explained that there will always be people who don’t like some streamers and would target them.

xQc explained how that was not “fun” for him and that the whole situation became very uncomfortable, very quickly. He said, in the past, he had to change locations in Canada because people were getting him swatted.

“I think, at the end of the day, dude, these things are meant to be fun. And the only reason why they work, they exist is that. Okay? That s**t is not fun at all! Okay? I barely had any f**king fun because it was like I was trying to hold the whole thing together.”

While doing IRL streams was a part of his new year resolution, the coming months will tell whether he recovers from this incident and comes up with more IRL streams.

