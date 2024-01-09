EA FC 24 85+ Player Pick SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 released the 85+ Player Pick Squad Building Challenge (SBC) amidst the ongoing FC Versus and upcoming TOTY campaigns. This provides fans with an excellent opportunity to obtain incredible special-grade cards. So, we’re here to tell you everything about the Ultimate Team challenge, including how to finish it.

Squad Building Challenges are a crucial part of the Ultimate Team. It allows players to get rid of their unwanted cards for high-rated or special cards by completing challenges with various requirements. Every year, Electronic Arts provides new SBCs to make the multiplayer mode more engaging for fans.

What Is 85+ Player Pick SBC?

The 85+ Player Pick is a one-of-a-kind SBC introduced in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This challenge gives fans the opportunity to pick a high-rated card amongst three options, including the recently introduced FC Versus Fire and Ice versions.

All of the cards obtainable through this Ultimate Team challenge would have a rating of 85 or higher, removing the potential of receiving a lower-rated player card. It would also help fans obtain rare cards that often sell for a premium price on the Transfer Market.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Unlike most SBCs, Electronic Arts made the 85+ Player Pick SBC easy for fans to complete. They would need to put together a squad of eleven players to complete this newly added Ultimate Team challenge. However, when creating their squads, fans have to follow specific requirements.

The starting lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

There should be exactly eleven players in the lineup.

Fans would need to spend at least 20,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to assemble the necessary squad. They can also finish the challenge with fewer coins by using untradeable or spare cards from their collections. Moreover, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain extra coins or card packs if they run out of these required resources.

Top 10 most rare drops from 85+ Player Pick SBC

From FC Versus Fire and Ice to Team of the Week, fans get these special cards or Rare Gold ones with a rating of 86 or higher via this 85+ Player Pick SBC. The following are the rarest drops that fans may obtain through this new Ultimate Team Challenge.

Neymar Jr Versus Fire (93-rated ST)

(93-rated ST) Neymar Jr Versus Ice (93-rated LW)

(93-rated LW) Mohammed Salah Team of the Week (92-rated RW)

(92-rated RW) Kevin De Bruyne Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Heung Min Son Versus Fire (90-rated ST)

(90-rated ST) Heung Min Son Versus Ice (90-rated CAM)

(90-rated CAM) Marta Vieira da Silva Versus Fire (89-rated RW)

(89-rated RW) Marta Vieira da Silva Versus Fire (89-rated CAM)

(89-rated CAM) Sergio Ramos Versus Fire (88-rated CB)

(88-rated CB) Sergio Ramos Versus Ice (88-rated CDM)

That’s all there is to know about the current 85+ Player Pick SBC. EA FC 24 fans should remember to finish this challenge before it disappears from the Ultimate Team.