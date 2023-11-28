BruceDropEmOff defends Pokimane’s cookies dismissing xQc’s negative review saying drugs have ruined his tastebuds

Imane “Pokimane” Anys launched her snack company named “Myna Snacks” a couple of weeks back, through which she primarily sells dark chocolate cookies. However, the brand and Pokimane instantly received negative reviews, as the community claimed Myna Snacks was a rebrand of another company and that the streamer was selling the product at three times the price.

Pokimane’s cookie brand has remained a hot topic for quite some time urging live streamers worldwide to taste-test and review the product. Felix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the most celebrated streamers caught up to the trend a few days back and even expressed his honest thoughts about the cookies during a stream.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, xQc did not like the cookies. He initially complained about their looks by saying, “This looks a little bit like a burnt marshmallow, a burnt carbon, it is like a burnt nugget, and it is also a little bit dusty”. Later, he even tasted the cookies and did not seem too impressed, as he said “The initial bite tastes like not a lot, tastes like Oreo top cookie, but worse”. The streaming sensation further added that the cookie tasted better after chewing it into a paste, although it was not great.



Bruce “BruceDropEmOff” Ray Condones recently tried defending Pokimane’s product by reversing xQc’s review. Bruce, when covering the topic on his latest stream, was notified that xQc had judged the cookies to be really bad. However, he was quick to respond stating that xQc should have no tastebuds left because of the amount of Adderall and drugs he supposedly intakes. According to the streamer, it was difficult to believe Felix and his tastebuds because he wouldn’t understand the taste accounting for the drugs he was allegedly addicted to.

xQc’s wasn’t the only negative review for Pokimane’s cookies

Felix “xQc’ was not the only streamer who had given a negative review about the product. Numerous top-rated streamers including Zack “Asmongold”, Charles “Cr1TiKal”, and many other upcoming streamers have called Pokimane’s cookies to be not that good. Moreover, the entire Pokimane cookie drama including negative reviews and claims to be a rebrand as well as overpricing ended up upsetting Pokimane so much that her outbreak ended up hurting herself.

Nevertheless, it is important not to be fooled by what some streamers state on stream because the cookies have seen some positive reception. In fact, popular streamer Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo tasted them and claimed they were pretty good. Moreover, some streamers like xQc act like clout chasers and are always on the lookout for what gets them the spotlight. Hence, people should take their judgment with a grain of salt.

