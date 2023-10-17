“What Word Did You Say on Your Birthday?” – Kai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross for Saying the “N” Word

Adin David Ross is one of the most hyped live streamers, content creators, and vloggers in the industry at present. Although he streams regularly on Kick, most people know him for the various controversies Adin finds himself in. Recently, Adin found himself in another controversy when fellow streamer Kailen “Kai Cenat” Carlo Cenat III confronted him for using the “N” word.

Advertisement

Adin started his streaming career with some gaming content but rose to prominence after collaborating with other popular streamers and gamers. He later switched to making other kinds of content and is most popular for his controversies, confrontations, and interviews. In fact, Adin Ross has also planned to feature Donald Trump and Dana White in his future streams.

Adin Ross has had a very brother-like relationship with Kai Cenat for a very long time. They almost came into fame around the same time and have been close ever since. So let’s dive in to know why Kai Cenat decided to confront Adin Ross.

Advertisement

Kai Cenat confronts Adin Ross for saying the N-word on his birthday

Adin Ross celebrated his 23rd birthday very recently. Chief Keef, a very popular rapper decided to surprise Adin Ross on his birthday.It was during his interaction with Keef that Adin ended up uttering thr “N” word. According to Adin Ross, Keef was a legend and the GOAT and he had put the mic to his face to sing the lyrics of the song which had the N-word. Adin also clarified that he had asked the rapper if he should utter the word to which Keef gave permission.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FearedBuck/status/1714071317807321419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That was the reasoning given by Adin Ross for uttering the N-word during his birthday party. The streamer also mentioned, “I don’t mean any disrespect by it, I am not going to apologize for it, it was amazing, I loved it”.

Recently, Adin Ross was contacted by Kai Cenat, who intended to confront him for saying the N-word on his birthday. Kai stated on call “What word did you say on your f*cking birthday”. Adin explained that Sosa had given him a little nod to say the word and therefore he did. Kai put Adin on the spot asking if he would say the N-word on the spot if he gave a little nod.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1714108457597407570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Adin said that they were at the club completely drunk and singing Chief Keef and later added that if Kai was in the club then he would probably say the word. Kai was a little offended and stated “That’s kind of like f*cked up bro”. Adin immediately claimed that he would not say it if Kai felt offended but if Kai was comfortable enough then he was down to say the word.

Netizens accepted that Adin was given permission by a black guy to say the word so he was in the clear. Here is what the online community had to say.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDoctorShun/status/1714108634521587776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DyroB8/status/1714271099259932830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross and his string of recent controversies

Adin Ross has been up to a lot of controversial stuff lately. He had promised in one of his streams a while back to invite Kim Jong Un on his stream for an interview but proceeded to bring in a body double instead. A lot of his fans were offended by the act, and he went on to break the record for the most number of viewers leaving the livestream in just a minute.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FearedBuck/status/1704640682160222233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In another instance, Adin explained that he actually owned almost 20% of N3on and multiple other streamers on Kick as well. He further added that he was legally earning 20% of most Kick streamer’s revenue all of which was covered under a contract.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1706828363174981898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Netizens were not happy about the news and stated that he was a “W” businessman but a total “L” in friendship. But the streamer stated that he had no regrets in doing so because he was helping them gain popularity.