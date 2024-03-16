“His Downfall Has Been Fun to Watch” – Fans Mock Adin Ross After the Streamer Allegedly Threatened One of His Mods for Creating a New Online Community on X

Fans were initially shocked and disappointed when they realized that Adin David Ross had deleted his X (formerly Twitter) community “Adin Loyals” which had around 100k members. Considering the fame Adin Ross has, the group was his gateway to personally engage with his fans and provide them with exclusive updates that most other people would not know of.

Advertisement

People wanted the Kick streamer to bring back the group or at least provide an explanation. However, once fans began realizing how paranoid Adin has been lately, they began mocking him instead of showing concern. Moreover, based on a screenshot provided by DramaAlert on X, the 23-year-old had allegedly threatened one of his Mods with the FBI.

Advertisement

People were confused and shocked to know that Adin had taken this step just because the mod had created a new community after “Adin Loyals”. Based on the screenshot provided, the 23-year-old had specified, “Be smart, Cause now I hit my FBI people.” Unfortunately, Adin Ross’s actions led to people mocking him on the internet. Some even believed this was the beginning of his end.

Since the streamer has been addicted to Lean before and has been confirmed to be on the autistic spectrum, people asked if he was having an autistic episode while a few others claimed he relapsed on the “juice” again. On the other hand, some fans were having fun watching him inch slowly towards his downfall. Keeping in mind that the streamer has been involved in different controversies before, a commenter stated that Adin Ross and problems went hand in hand. Another Twitter user was straightforward in his approach and exclaimed,

“His downfall has been fun to watch.”

Why is Adin Ross targeting ManuDaGoat?

ManuDaGoat, a Mod on Adin Ross’s stream was allegedly threatened by the Kick streamer just because he started a new community group on X after “Adin Loyals” got deleted. In a screenshot provided by DramaAlert on X, the 23-year-old had demanded his Mod to be smart and delete the community group. Furthermore, he proceeded to threaten him with the FBI if he did not do so. However, this turned out to be just half the picture.

Advertisement

Just a couple of hours later, ManuDaGoat proceeded to provide a screenshot on his personal X account. According to the screenshot, the Kick star had asked an unspecified person for personal information about Manu and further claimed he was going to the police to file a report. Manu’s comment on the piece of evidence stated, “This is him trying to pay people to try to get my personal information.”

Apart from threatening Manu and paying people to collect personal information, Adin Ross temporarily suspended the Mod’s Kick profile. In response, Manu proceeded to tag the owners of Kick, Ed Craven, and Bijan Tehrani on a tweet and accused the 23-year-old of abusing his power, stating, “Ur [your] so-called co-owner is abusing power for something I didn’t do, just cuz I made a new community.”