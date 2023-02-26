Adin Ross Drama: Streamer responds to being called racist after N-word controversy

Adin Ross has been in deep water ever since he streamed adult content on his new streaming home, Kick.com. Before that piece of Adin Ross drama could die down, a clip of the 22-year-old laughing continuously as his friend was using the N-word went viral. He was deeply criticized on the internet for not stopping his friend.

Adin has now acknowledged the matter and addressed the situation. He denied being racist and said that he loved all religions and races. He asked people to “look around” them and judge if he was the racist one.

In the video he posted online, he said Black culture has had a huge impact on him and said: “Without Black culture, there would be no Adin Ross”

Adin Ross defends himself against racism allegations and further drama

Adin Ross says “without black culture there would be no Adin Ross” after being accused of being racist pic.twitter.com/tYbotbA6lc — EarlyGame (@earlygamegg) February 23, 2023

This criticism dates back to the time when he offered someone $200 and told them to “play black.” That clip also received a lot of backlash because it was during Black History month. This incident, in conjunction with the recent drama around Adin Ross, has led to many people calling for the streamer to be canceled.

Another video of Ross surfaced online where he was playing GTA V RP. Adin was seen shooting a Black character in the face. This act of shooting a Black man on RP became synonymous with how police always blame the Black man for a crime.

yeah its time we call it a wrap on adin ross pic.twitter.com/ZYzwQMmthx — kurto🪩 (@kurtoart) February 22, 2023



During a live stream, Ross addressed everything and made an attempt to defend himself. He said:

“Look around bro. I love everyone for them. I don’t care about your skin, your religion, any of that sh*t bro and honestly bro, without black culture, there would not be Adin Ross.”

He continued putting out his defense to his audience and tried explaining to them how accepting he is. He said: “It’s just true bro. Like, without black culture, there is no Adin Ross. It’s facts bro, it’s facts.”

Twitter reacts to Adin Ross’ apology

After the apology clip got posted on Twitter by Adin Ross Update, a lot of people reacted to him. Some people still believe that he is apologizing so that he doesn’t get canceled on the internet. Here are some reactions:

We’re not falling for it lol — yanDecry (@38steppa1) February 23, 2023

This video is a clip farm — JT theory (@TheoryJt) February 23, 2023

“I have black friends how can i be racist” — Alex (@Al3xDavid__) February 23, 2023

I don’t think he’s a real racist but unintentional racism is still racism. Like I’ve seen real racism in some communities I’ve been too and it’s for sure he ain’t that. Racism is a true ideology not edgy adults/teens. — B. (@thealtoking) February 23, 2023

Adin looking real healthy, it’s nice to see — Younes♻️ (@DankcubeYT) February 23, 2023

As a black man myself I accept this apology from Adin Ross — 🛩️ (@Neonstaxicab) February 23, 2023

Adin Ross recently announced he would be moving to Kick.com after signing an official contract with them. This came to light after Twitch started telling him that he would be banned for the content he was trying to stream.

