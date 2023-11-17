Who Is Pokimane’s Boyfriend? Is the “Twitch Queen” Dating Anyone?

When someone is as famous as Imane “Pokimane” Anys, it is impossible for the fans to not take an interest in their personal life. For many years, fans have eagerly wanted to know who the “Twitch Queen” is dating. So, let’s dive in to find out who her boyfriend might be.

Advertisement

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer doesn’t seem to have anyone special in her life. She is a 27-year-old single Twitch streamer who is too busy with her professional life and is not actively seeking a romantic relationship at the moment.

Pokimane is possibly the most prominent female streamer on Twitch with over 9.4 million followers, earning her the title “Twitch Queen.” She usually livestreams herself playing video games or casually interacting with her fans in the chat.

Advertisement

Despite Poki’s claims to be single, there have always been rumors about her dating someone. She has often been associated with streamers like Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker and Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan. But she dismissed the idea of dating them and even accused Gaytan of making inappropriate advances.

But aside from the streamers, the fans strongly believe the “Twitch Queen” to be in a relationship with Kevin Kim. The two have often been seen hanging out together on livestreams. Their chemistry on camera has led to fans speculating about them behind the cameras. However, both have never confirmed anything about their relationship.

Pokimane said she might be looking for marriage sometime later

Although the Los Angeles resident shoots down all dating rumors, she isn’t against the idea of being with someone. In a YouTube video, she even gave subtle hints at the possibility of settling down in the future.

While reacting to PewDiePie’s announcement to be a father, Poki claimed she might also be making such videos in the next five to ten years. During a recent “Most Searched Questions” video with Wired, she said starting a family could be an option now that she is 27.

Advertisement

However, the 27-year-old is still single and is in no hurry to start a relationship. She also has many big projects in hand like launching her new snack company “Myna Snacks.” Moreover, Imane is already facing troubles with her company, as there are rebranding allegations against Myna Snacks.

Looking at the Moroccan-Canadaian’s schedule, it seems dating or any other romantic relationship is still off-charts for her. But we will keep you updated if there are any developments in her love life.