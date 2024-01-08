“You Can Hear the Pain in My Voice” – Kai Cenat Hits Out at Fans Doubting His Gaming Skills After Losing a Fortnite Wager

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently lost in three games including a wager in Fortnite 1v1 and after that hit out at his fans because they questioned his gaming skills. For a short context, Kai Cenat is one of the most celebrated live streamers who use Twitch as his streaming platform. The streaming sensation rose to prominence because of his gaming, reaction, and prank videos as well as his charming personality which helped him win the Streamer of the Year Award at The Streamy Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Being a variety streamer, Kai has always played several games including Fortnite, COD, Minecraft, GTA, and a few more but he is not a professional gamer by any means. As a result, the streamer has faced and still faces frequent defeats. However, during his recent Twitch stream, Kai Cenat went on to get defeated in three different games including a Fortnite 1v1 wager within a few hours.

Although Kai was playing against a fellow AMP member, streamer, and YouTube and gaming star, Din “Agent 00” Muktar, his fans and viewers questioned his gaming skills and shortly after proceeded to spill their thoughts in the stream chat ultimately claiming he was not a gamer. At that moment, Kai had lost around $30k in the wager battle, and so he got frustrated, broke his entire PC setup, and shortly after came live on Instagram explaining his terrible situation.

Advertisement

On his Instagram Live, he stated, “I lost in R6, Yo…and I just lost in Call of Duty and Fortnite, n*ggas are saying I am not a gamer bro and you can hear the pain in my voice and I can’t take this sh*t no more bro, Yo bro, I have lost three games back to f*cking back, I lost in Rainbow Six, I lost in Fortnite, and I lost on m*ther f*cking Call of Duty…the bet was 30,000, my man’s put 20 on me and I had the 5 with my other man’s, I lost!”

after destroying his setup because of a Fortnite wager, Kai Cenat went on IG live complaining because people said he’s not a gamer pic.twitter.com/XtyzZPfPgi — ryan (@scubaryan_) January 8, 2024

All his fans and the online community wanted the streaming sensation to accept the fact that he is not good at gaming. People did acknowledge that Kai Cenat was a very good entertainer and streamer but not a gamer under any circumstance. They also wanted him to face the defeat and pointed out how excuses wouldn’t be helping him in any way.

Kai is a good streamer but not a good gamer — Joseph (@Josephsclips) January 8, 2024

Did Kai Cenat really destroy his setup?

Kai Cenat recently faced a fellow streamer and AMP member, Agent 00 in three games namely Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. But things did not go according to plan for Kai which led him to make a furious decision. Surprisingly, the streamer jumped on his PC setup, kicked it, and destroyed it in the process.

Advertisement

Kai Cenat lost a wager in Fortnite against Agent and destroyed his whole setup pic.twitter.com/O2QiUoOX0h — ryan (@scubaryan_) January 8, 2024

The streaming sensation had accepted a wager of $30k on Fortnite 1v1 with Agent 00. Initially, Kai did have a decent lead but eventually went to lose the game losing the entirety of his and his friends’ money. This unfortunate event even made fans term him a “non-gamer” and Kai’s anger forced him to take such a drastic step.

yeah i might need to coach him — ` zeeko (@zeekodatjit) January 8, 2024

However, after breaking his PC setup, Kai Cenat made sure to go live on Instagram to explain the reason behind his frustration. The clip was shared over the internet but the online community forced him to accept that he was not a skillful gamer. A few people even mocked Kai and stated how they should try to train the streamer so he does not get defeated horribly. However, people were not worried about him causing a wreckage, and a commenter stated how he could buy a new setup easily.