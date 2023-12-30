Kai Cenat Almost Flashed Chat and Joined the IShowMeat Squad

Kai Carlo Cenat III almost accidentally flashed his privates to his viewers during his recent Twitch Livestream officially joining the IShowMeat squad alongside Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. Just for better understanding, IShowSpeed is one of the top-rated YouTube live streamers and content creators in the industry. Although he is known for his humorous and exciting content and eccentric behavior, Speed went trending on the internet some time back for accidentally flashing his privates on stream.

The streaming sensation was further named IShowMeat by the internet after which Darren had to go through the toughest and the most embarrassing time in his professional and personal life. Similarly, Kai Cenat, also one of the live-streaming legends known for his celebrity collaborations on Twitch almost joined IShowSpeed in the IShowMeat club. It was during his recent stream that he went on to show some of his dance moves to his viewers. However, there was an unfortunate turn of events when his trousers accidentally slipped down even before performing a move.

Kai Cenat almost pulled a Speed and almost accidentally flashed his stream pic.twitter.com/DG2v5QckDr — ryan (@scubaryan_) December 29, 2023

Fortunately, the Twitch streamer was quick enough to pull his trousers up and just sit on the floor to make sure he did not flash his privates. He seemed shocked, confused, and embarrassed as he pulled up to his PC setup to address the situation with laughter of embarrassment but just found himself out of words. Although Kai was in a much better corner, it was due to almost similar events as of Speed that this incident officially initiated Kai Cenat as an official IShowMeat club member.

IShowSpeed would know how Kai Cenat felt

IShowSpeed, just after his viral Japan tour had to face one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. It was during one of his in-house livestreams on YouTube and playing a scary game that he accidentally flashed his privates to his viewers. The clip spread like wildfire on the internet in just a few hours. Thereafter netizens officially named him IShowMeat. Even after multiple attempts to address the situation as an accident, the situation stands to be a point of gossip to date.

| WATCH: WTF pic.twitter.com/cwb4SjWFcL — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) December 2, 2023

The streaming sensation had to face intense bullying both online and offline to the point of emotional breakdown. Unfortunately, his family apart from supporting him during such a weird situation proceeded to make a mockery of him as his father made an official IShowMeat song and released it on his personal YouTube channel, and his younger brother joined his father thereby getting featured on the music video. Speed is still occasionally given hints of the incident even by children on OmeTV where as small business owners sell IShowMeat merchandise online. So, if there was someone who could truly understand Kai Cenat’s situation, it would be IShowSpeed.

why he wearing shorts that big in the first place — jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) December 29, 2023

Bro almost ruined all his hardwork in seconds lmaooo — ✞ঔৣ༺✞✞ɪʙʀɪᴄᴋ ✞ ʙᴀᴢᴏᴏᴋᴀɪ✞✞༻ঔৣ✞™️ (@senpaiXbbc) December 29, 2023

The online community was shocked at the incident and had several questions for Kai. Most people were not sure why the streamer was not wearing any shorts or underwear and a few others questioned why he would choose to wear such loose baggy shorts and further proceed to show his dance moves wearing them. A few commenters exclaimed how his life would have flashed in front of his eyes while a few Twitter users claimed he almost ruined his entire career in a matter of seconds.