Streamer xQc Nyyxxii breakup reason revealed, entire Adept, xQc and Nyyxxii controversy explained

The buzz around Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has risen a lot in the last few weeks. It started with his break up with his girlfriend Adept in October 2022. Soon after, reports of him seeing fellow content creator Nyyxxii grew strong. Both of them were even seen together in a live stream. Now, in a November 17 stream, xQc confirmed they went through a breakup and explained what happened.

Here is the timeline of how things between the two went south.

xQc-Nyyxxii breakup: A timeline

The whole commotion started on November 17, when xQc was reacting to cooking and food-related content on a stream and a viewer asked him if he was watching them for Nyyxxii. To this, he responded by saying “I’m not… I’m not seeing her anymore.” Before this confirmation, there were rumors about both of them unfollowing each other on Twitter and fans were quick to connect the dots.

This clip was also shared on a sub-Reddit and went viral in the blink of an eye. A Tweet was also shared that had a discord message which was allegedly sent by Nyyxxii. In the message, she described that she got a call from Adept. The message stated:

“Adept called me from his phone yesterday, told me to not talk about her with him, and said he’s been lying to me. Then I hung up, she tells me, ‘tell MiniTitan I said what’s up,’ then I ignore it. I stream, then when I got to message him, I’m blocked on everything.”

xQc confirms the message and gives an explanation









Timestamp: 10:23:26

xQc confirms that the Discord message was indeed sent by Nyyxxii, and she and Adept had a conversation, which turned out to be the last straw for them both. Adept had alleged that he cheated on her and he responded to the allegation by saying: “I think she’s more hurt than she should be because she thinks that I engaged with this new person while we were still dating.”

According to the leaked DMs, Adept told Nyyxxii that xQc had blocked her everywhere before she could respond. xQc, defending himself said that he’s been hearing a lot of stories that are making him uncomfortable. He said: “I’m getting some weird DMs and some stories that I am not completely okay with… “

Sammy ‘Adept’ and xQc’s breakup was rather public and a lot of things were said. According to him what provoked Sammy to call Nyyxxii was that she saw a conversation he was having, in which he was ranting to her about Sammy. Courtney (Nyyxxii) also responded by saying mean things about Sammy, and that did not sit well with her.

Why did xQc break up with Nyyxxii?

xQc continued to talk about the situation on the stream and said that the call with Adept was not the only reason why they both parted ways. It was also because other sources revealed a lot of things to him and cautioned him about Nyyxxii. He said:

“I had these very verified people telling me some stories, right, about Courtney… That made me pretty much just, not align with her.”

He said he did not wish to reveal Nyyxxii’s personal information and that he “triple-checked” the stories. “I just felt lied to,” he explained. As a result, he felt it was important that they both stop seeing each other before they got serious. He finished the conversation by reading a message he sent to Nyyxxii. After which he said he blocked her on social media.

