xQc Adept divorce update: New documents from Adept claim the couple got married in 2020

xQc and Adept’s divorce case is in court with a hearing set for May 2023. However, this has not prevented YouTubers from finding out court documents surrounding the now messy divorce. Recently, YouTuber Henry Resilient found a document presented by Adept that claimed the Twitch streamer and her got married in 2020.

During one of his live streams, Henry explained to his audience the details of what the document said. He explained that a lot of things hinted at both of them did not stay with each.

He also said that there was substantial proof that Adept’s side of the story has something missing to it, which doesn’t help join the dots.

Henry Resilient explains xQc and Adept’s new divorce document presented at court

Henry Resilient explained because of the new documents presented in court regarding xQc and Adept‘s marriage, there is something that doesn’t add up. He said:

“We proved he wasn’t in Texas. Did we say he wasn’t in Texas, we proved he wasn’t in Texas. We got the streaming logs. Okay? You can match that up with her flight logs. Alright?”

He referred to the streams and flight details of both streamers and said it was established that xQc was not in Texas when Adept claimed that the marriage took place. He said:

“If I’m Gigachad lawyer, I’m like, ‘So you listed you got married on or about August 25, 2020.’ And she like ‘Yeah, yeah.’ In Texas, right? Yeah, absolutely, in Texas. And where was Mr. Cow?”

Henry then continued to say that as a prosecutor, debunking these claims would be very easy. Since receipts show that they weren’t in the same place, getting married will be a little tough.

“Was he in Texas? Are you gonna answer the question, Sammy? Was he in Texas? Speak up, we can’t hear you. No, your honor, he was not in Texas.”

xQc’s divorce trial date set for May

A public filing in Williamson County, Texas, sheds light on the trial date. Both of them have to appear in front of the court on May 19, 2023. The court order read:

“insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

xQc and Adept are in the middle of a messy divorce battle from the time both of them were common-law partners. The couple broke up after two years of dating. Some old leaked papers also prevent xQc from talking about the proceeding in public.