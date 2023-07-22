“He finally did it,” fans lose their minds as Dr Disrespect gets a CSGO Knife worth $15,000

Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect had been trying to get a CSGO Knife for a long time and got fortunate now. Valve’s shooter has many skins whose prices range in the marketplace according to rarity, and a few get lucky with an expensive one.

Such immense luck struck Dr Disrespect during his stream on July 21, 2023, where he randomly opened CSGO containers in a row. This created a huge uproar in both CSGO and Twitch communities as many try to get such results, including Ninja who had been trying the same.

Since getting expensive skins is rare in the shooter title, netizens have shared their views surrounding it. To highlight such reactions, we have put together this article for you to see.

Dr Disrespect gets lucky by getting a CSGO Knife worth $15,000

Knife skins are highly valued in the shooter game as they can be used without spending a dime while in a match. However, the community tries to collect them as mementos as they are very hard to find in the game. Dr Disrespect is getting despised for this reason as many CSGO veterans had been trying to get one of such skins.

Players mostly get blessed by weapon skins from cases in the game, however, their prices as quite low compared to knives. Players get immensely excited as they observe someone getting what they wish for and the streamer is getting that attention, right now. Additionally, these skins are closely compared with NFTs which can be only acquired digitally and not physically.

The skin Dr. Disrespect got in CSGO is an M9 Bayonet Sapphire which roughly costs around $15,000 in the Steam marketplace. Since this skin has a hefty price tag, netizens are quite concerned about the valuable he acquired. One user on Twitter also commented sharing the same views by saying, “This is just NFTs.”

On the other hand, fans are fawning over the skin as it looks brilliant and how rare it is to find it in the game. A wave of jealousy might also prevail in the CSGO community as collectors try their best to collect this knife.

Twitch fans are mainly comparing Dr Disrespect and Ninja, who has also been opening such cases on stream. At the moment Ninja has a total of four knife skins in the game, while Doc has only one. However, if the value is compared then it is Dr Disrespect who wins the competition.

That is all you needed to learn about Dr Disrespect gaining $15,000 CSGO knife skin. If you liked this article, find similar content by clicking here.