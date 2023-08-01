“should have been me” netizens share their agony over alleged reports of Valkyrae getting a new boyfriend

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is an American internet celebrity who has gained a lot of traction over allegedly getting into a relationship. However, ever since her past abusive relationship, she hasn’t been into one for a while.

Valkyrae did reveal her requirements and expectations from her potential boyfriend on a podcast with 100 Thieves. In that podcast, she also revealed why she has uninstalled every dating app. Thus netizens who find her charming always want to get in touch with hopes to become her potential partner.

One of such instance recently on Twitter where netizens put up a post about her about her getting into an alleged relationship. To which netizens shared their collected sorrow as they couldn’t become her partner.

Netizens get sad over Valkyrae getting allegedly into a relationship

Valkyrae didn’t share any official statement about her getting into a relationship. The internet celebrity still keeps up her singlehood proudly and not rushing into one.

During the past podcast with 100 Thieves, she revealed that she wants a person who is comfortable with her success and feels secure about their connection. Additionally, she also wants a person who is comfortable with their work life and doesn’t get envious of her.

A Twitter user going by the name Corn shared a post spreading the message Valkyrae has a boyfriend. However, netizens retaliated back with hilarious takes by saying “yes, it’s me” on multiple instances.

Some users also shared funny gifs showing their despair if that indeed happens. One user also commented the Yu-GI-Oh! meme, “it should have been me” as well. While everyone knows Corn’s statement is not true, it indeed turns out to be a meme fest for the netizens.

That's all you need to know about netizen's reaction to Valkyrae getting alleged boyfriend.