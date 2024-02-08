Are Icons Going to Be a Part of the EA FC 24 Future Stars Promo?
Ripan Majumdar
|Published
After the success of the Team of the Year (TOTY) and the ongoing Road to the Final (RTTF), EA Sports would soon release another promo to make the Ultimate Team more entertaining for the EA FC 24 fans. This upcoming promo is none other than the Future Stars.
Advertisement
Future Stars is an annual promo that honors the most talented wonderkids. it has been a staple in Ultimate Team since the game series was known as FIFA. However, EA FC 24 won’t limit the campaign to present wonderkids, but also include the past ones who went on to become Icons. It would be the first time that Icons would be part of the Future Stats.
All the Icons that could be part of EA FC 24
EA Sports might select icons who made a name for themselves since their early days. It is still unknown who these Icons would be, but leaks have hinted at the possible Future Stars.
Advertisement
Paolo Maldini
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1755294408847532423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The former Italian center-back is the definition of rock-solid defending. He showcased his elite footballing skills since his first season with AC Milan. Maldini has a 92-rated Base Icon card but could receive an improved 94-rated one after joining the Future Star Icon.
- Pace 88
- Shooting 57
- Passing 77
- Dribbling 72
- Defending 97
- Physical 86
Frank Rijkaard
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Runtheiconmarkt/status/1755300689868152974?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
The Dutch international was the core of AC Milan’s midfield. He has shown signs of becoming an elite midfielder since his days at Ajax. Rijkaard currently is an 87-rated Base Icon and might become an 89-rated Icon after joining Future Stars.
- Pace 80
- Shooting 75
- Passing 83
- Dribbling 80
- Defending 90
- Physical 89
Steven Gerrard
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AsyFutTrader/status/1755300844281516475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Gerrard is regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation. So, it won’t be surprising if this English midfield legend finds a spot on the upcoming Future Star Icons and receives a new 90-rated card. Currently, the Englishman is an 88-rated Base Icon.
- Pace 80
- Shooting 90
- Passing 90
- Dribbling 85
- Defending 79
- Physical 83
Wayne Rooney
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FutSheriff/status/1755322320619520145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Ronney is one of the best strikers of his time, who showed potential to become great since his early days at Everton. Rooney is one of the highest goal-scorers in England and Manchester United’s history. He has an 88-rated Base Icon card but might receive a 90-rated one after becoming an EA FC 24 Future Stars Icon.
- Pace 90
- Shooting 92
- Passing 84
- Dribbling 89
- Defending 55
- Physical 89
So far, the leaks have only revealed these four EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons, but we will discover about them all once the promo is released. Fans should look forward to this promo, as a lot of new exciting content will be available after its release. Moreover, giving new exciting player cards could be great compensation for nerfing down Trivela shot and Cutback with the latest Title Update 9.
Advertisement
Share this article