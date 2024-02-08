Are Icons Going to Be a Part of the EA FC 24 Future Stars Promo?

After the success of the Team of the Year (TOTY) and the ongoing Road to the Final (RTTF), EA Sports would soon release another promo to make the Ultimate Team more entertaining for the EA FC 24 fans. This upcoming promo is none other than the Future Stars.

Future Stars is an annual promo that honors the most talented wonderkids. it has been a staple in Ultimate Team since the game series was known as FIFA. However, EA FC 24 won’t limit the campaign to present wonderkids, but also include the past ones who went on to become Icons. It would be the first time that Icons would be part of the Future Stats.

All the Icons that could be part of EA FC 24

EA Sports might select icons who made a name for themselves since their early days. It is still unknown who these Icons would be, but leaks have hinted at the possible Future Stars.

Paolo Maldini

The former Italian center-back is the definition of rock-solid defending. He showcased his elite footballing skills since his first season with AC Milan. Maldini has a 92-rated Base Icon card but could receive an improved 94-rated one after joining the Future Star Icon.

Pace 88

Shooting 57

Passing 77

Dribbling 72

Defending 97

Physical 86

Frank Rijkaard

The Dutch international was the core of AC Milan’s midfield. He has shown signs of becoming an elite midfielder since his days at Ajax. Rijkaard currently is an 87-rated Base Icon and might become an 89-rated Icon after joining Future Stars.

Pace 80

Shooting 75

Passing 83

Dribbling 80

Defending 90

Physical 89

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation. So, it won’t be surprising if this English midfield legend finds a spot on the upcoming Future Star Icons and receives a new 90-rated card. Currently, the Englishman is an 88-rated Base Icon.

Pace 80

Shooting 90

Passing 90



Dribbling 85

Defending 79

Physical 83

Wayne Rooney

Ronney is one of the best strikers of his time, who showed potential to become great since his early days at Everton. Rooney is one of the highest goal-scorers in England and Manchester United’s history. He has an 88-rated Base Icon card but might receive a 90-rated one after becoming an EA FC 24 Future Stars Icon.

Pace 90

Shooting 92

Passing 84

Dribbling 89

Defending 55

Physical 89

So far, the leaks have only revealed these four EA FC 24 Future Stars Icons, but we will discover about them all once the promo is released. Fans should look forward to this promo, as a lot of new exciting content will be available after its release. Moreover, giving new exciting player cards could be great compensation for nerfing down Trivela shot and Cutback with the latest Title Update 9.