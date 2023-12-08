EA FC 24 Adama Traore Player Moments SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype for the Radioactive promo, EA FC 24 came up with the Adama Traore Player Moments SBC. So, here is everything for fans to know about this new in-game item, including how to get their hands on it.

Advertisement

The Player Moments is an Ultimate Team promo that commemorates a significant moment in a player’s real-life career. These moments can range from a game-changing goal to a transfer move. Fulham star Traore joined this promo for scoring a brace against Manchester City in the 19/20 season.

About Adama Traore Player Moments card

The Spaniard has a 76-rated Rare Gold card as this Ultimate Team default. Many fans might not want this card because of its low rating. But things might change with the new Player Moments edition, as it’s an 87-rated. It has greatly improved stats than the base edition.

Advertisement

Fans shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to grab a special card from the elite division of English football. This card will be helpful for fans building a squad based on Premier League or Spanish nationality.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain this 87-rated Traore Player Moments card. But they must create two Starting XIs for the completion of the respective SBC to get the new special card. There are also some requirements that fans should meet while creating the lineup.

Spain

One Spanish player should be part of the lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 83.

Premier League

One Premier League player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

The two required lineups would cost fans over 130,000 Ultimate Team coins. But they can complete the challenge with a lesser amount of coins by using untradable or spare cards. If fans have a shortage of these needed resources, they can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to earn more of them.

EA FC 24 fans should remember that this Adama Traore Player Moments SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they must complete the Ultimate Team challenge before it expires.