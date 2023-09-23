IShowSpeed and his brother, Jamal go on a blind date on livestream and spend some good time with their dates

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a well-known live streamer and vlogger on YouTube. He started his content-creating career when he was very young and now has attracted more than 20 million subscribers. But Speed is known for involving himself in controversial situations that regrets later. Recently, IShowSpeed and his brother Jamal went on a double in-house blind date with two girls and had a good time.

Jamal is Speed’s younger brother who has been featured in many of his videos. Speed has proven multiple times that he is very close and supportive of his brother. IShowSpeed recently organized a livestream where he had some bro talk with his younger brother and later brought in two girls and surprised his brother with a blind date.

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has been on an on-stream date with a girl. So let’s dive in to see how they all had a good time.

IShowSpeed and Jamal enjoy a blind date with two girls

Speed’s younger brother had told him that he needed to take a girl on a date. So he surprises him with a date at his house. Upon asking Jamal wanted to be blinded before the girl was brought in. So Jamal got blindfolded and Speed brought their father to give Jamal a pep talk.

Jamal’s date was Rosalie, a 16-year-old. But Jamal was very shy when Speed took the blindfold off. But he got a lot more comfortable after they introduced themselves and learned about each other. Moments they had a fun game of truth or dare where Jamal was asked to dance with Rosalie.

IShowSpeed called Kai Cenat on stream and asked to guide his younger brother on how to have a good date with Rosalie. Kai Cenat immediately pitches to have a slow dance with the girl and instructs Jamal on how to slow dance. Kai also selected a song, and moments later Jamal had a great slow-dance session with Rosalie.

Sometime later, Darren also invited another girl to join the stream to be his date for the day. Jamal took up the opportunity to dare Speed with a weird dare. Jamal dared Speed to sniff his date’s butt. The girl was ready for it but Speed was embarrassed to do so, but moments later Speed proceeded and sniffed her butt. Things took a bad turn when Jamal got to kiss Rosalie’s hand but she proceeded to wipe it out. This incident made Jamal cry. Rosalie did make it up when she allowed Jamal to kiss her on the cheek.

The livestream ended with a bro-talk about Jamal getting bullied at school for fat. The online community was very appreciative of Speed working so hard to entertain his viewers. They were very sad for Jamal and were also interested to see Jamal’s transformation in the future.

Jamal shares his story of being bullied

Although Speed arranged a date for him and his younger brother, Jamal, the livestream ended with an emotional story by Jamal. Jamal let know Speed that he was bullied at school every single day for being fat and because of Speed’s IShowMeat incident. After having a very fun time double-dating, Darren was emotional by the end.

Jamal said that no boys would mix with him because he was fat and no girls at school spoke to him because of the same reason. Speed’s younger brother thought he was going to laugh but Speed shouted that he was going to cry and laugh. Darren explains that everything he does is for him and the entire family.

IShowSpeed is known to go on surprise dates every time. Click here to how he spent an entire day with a hired girlfriend in Japan.