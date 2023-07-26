Kick CEO Eddie promises to invest $200,000,000 further to streamer contracts

Streaming platform Kick made a huge move to fund $200,000,000 in streaming contracts in the future. This will allow the platform to bring in new streamers to the platform and pay them enough to keep them.

Advertisement

Kick initiated its major break after getting steamers like Félix “xQc” Lengyel and Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa onboard to feature on the platform. Additionally, the CEO of the online platform has also made numerous changes to the streaming experience better for both users and creators.

With the upcoming financial move, the platform CEO Eddie wishes to welcome more streamers in the future and enjoy their passion. To help you know more about the plans of Eddie, we have put together all the necessary information for your ease.

Advertisement

Kick CEO Eddie promises to invest $200,000,000 into streaming contracts

Recently Kick handed over contracts to Twitch stars like Amouranth and xQc. Canadian streamer, xQc was offered a total of $100,000,000 for a tenure of two years. While on the other hand, Amouranth was offered $30,000,000 for the same tenure as xQc.

To spread out and help bring in more steamers, Kick CEO desires to invest a total of $200,000,000 to give out as many contracts as possible. The CEO wants to split this amount to bring in at least 100 famous streamers with a $100,000,000 contract, while the rest o the funds will be used to bring in 1000 more streamers with a contract of $100,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1684219443209961476?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an interview with Jake Lucky, the CEO was asked if they have plans to bring in middle-tier streamers. Since he paid an ample sum of money to get Amouranth and xQc, this had been a question from the netizens for a long time. Eddie replied with the following as his answer:

Obviously, we are not gonna dedicate the majority of our budget to one single person, that would be insanity. We understand the costs for entering the market, and we accept that.

Advertisement

He agreed with the fact that the streaming industry is dominated by few “other players” and to enter they have to be aggressive. On June 21, Eddie also tweeted his plans for a creator incentive program to ensure fair prices are paid to quality streamers.

Here’s all you need to know about the $200,000,000 investment plan of Kick in the future. If you liked this article, check similar content by clicking here.