“$50,000,000 Just to Play Video Games?”: ‘Stunned’ Shaquille O’Neal Considers Career Switch After Streamer xQc’s ‘Bigger Than LeBron James’ Deal

Shaquille O’Neal is worth $400,000,000 today. However, despite the generational wealth in his hands, the NBA legend is always looking for ways to grow his money through investment opportunities and business deals. However, in his search, the Lakers legend never considered gaming as a viable avenue for him. But things changed very recently, as Shaq found out about professional gamer, XQc‘s two-year, $100,000,000 contract with ‘Kick’, a streaming platform.

Twitch has been losing streamers left and right. Perhaps the biggest example of that is xQc, and his massive contract with rival streaming service, ‘Kick’. Capitalizing on it, the professional gamer in question is now making more than Lakers superstar LeBron James’ $47.6 million annual salary.

Shaquille O’Neal finds out about xQc’s contract with Kick and declares a challenge

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. He has tried his hand in DJing, rapping, basketball, and acting, among other things. Perhaps, after what happened during his interview with ‘Full Squad Gaming’, ‘gaming’ could be added to that list as well.

During their sit down, the interviewers asked Shaq if he knew about xQc’s $100,000,000 deal, to which the big man admitted that he had no clue. The co-hosts then explained the details of the streamer’s contract and his job description, something O’Neal reacted to emphatically. Here is what he said, as seen in the tweet by Full Squad Gaming.

“They pay him[xQc] $50,000,000 just to play video games?… So I can watch? Just watch him play video games?…He is in trouble because I’m about to come after him!”

Shaq decided to adopt the profession of a streamer after learning all he has to do is play games after turning on his camera. Admittedly, if Shaq wanted to become a streamer, it’s likely that a fair few websites would pay good money to make it happen. After all, given his massive fan following, there is potentially quite a bit of profit to be made with his name.

‘The Big Diesel’ may have meant it as a joke. However, if he ever gets serious about this path, xQc may indeed be in trouble.

Shaq isn’t a stranger to the gaming industry

Shaquille O’Neal has dabbled in the gaming industry in the past. His very popular game ‘Shaq Fu’ was developed by ‘Electronic Arts’ back in 1994 for the Sega Genesis, and Super NES. A sequel to this game, ‘Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn’ was later made in 2018 as well, receiving a rating of 7/10 by Steam.

O’Neal has also made major investments in the field of E-Sports. He has teamed up with NRG Sports, putting in a whopping $155,000,000 in the company.

Simply put, Shaq has both the brand and the means to be one of the top streamers in the world if he ever decides to try it.