Mitchell Hooper’s Electric Moment at Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 Leaves Fitness Community in Awe

Mitchell Hooper won the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 by claiming victory in three out of five rounds at the event. In one of these rounds, however, the audience got to witness just how strong he was. When many other competitors failed or barely made it to the end at the Timber Carry event, he managed to smoke everyone at it. And his recent post on Instagram was just about the same, taking the event in a lighthearted way and joking about it.

Advertisement

Clips from the round where Hooper picked up the 881-pound timber frame and ran to the finish line went viral. While other strongmen struggled to make it to the end, he had no problem finishing the fastest.

This triggered a series of jokes and awe among fans, who compared the task to a mundane daily activity: carrying groceries. That’s why, as a joke, Hooper posted the popular video on his Instagram and asked his fans a hilarious question.

Advertisement

“Anyone need 400kg (881lbs) or groceries carried in for them?”

Fans went berserk and began joking in the comments section, while others expressed their amazement at his strength. A follower of Hooper observed how the Timber Frame Carry event was unique among all Strongman participants.

“This is one of those events that really separates the group. All of you are crazy strong yet some guys could barely budge this thing.”

Meanwhile, fellow strongman Nick Best was in awe of how Hooper almost ran with the heavy-duty apparatus as opposed to others who struggled to walk with it.

Advertisement

“Hell of a run! Literally run!!”

Referring to Hooper’s joke about getting groceries, one follower playfully warned him.

“I think the person who delivered ours today was out to give you a run for the money.”

And one fan already tried soliciting the Canadian’s strength services.

“IF you are ever in Aurora, Ontario, I need to go to Metro with me Big guy lol :P”

Overall, Hooper’s performance at the Arnold Strongman Classic was a sight to see for many enthusiasts. However, even amongst the biggest wins of his career, he couldn’t save himself from an embarrassing moment at the last leg of the tournament.

Mitchell Hooper embarrasses himself in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger

As tensions rose towards the last round, which involved strength tasks with three stones of different weights, many failed. Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski was the only participant to smoke every other competitor by easily lifting those stones. Meanwhile, Hooper faced a hilarious situation during the event right before clinching the title.

Being the last participant on the call-out for the round, the results were already in favor of the Canadian. He was destined to win. However, before lifting the last stone, weighing more than 400 lbs, he called Arnold Schwarzenegger on stage to cheer for him. Despite all his might, he couldn’t lift the apparatus, thus embarrassing himself in front of the star.