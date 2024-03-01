Arnold Strongman Classic 2024: Mitchell Hooper Secures Win at Timber Carry With His Fastest Run Record

Following a stellar performance at the first event of the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024, Canadian Strongman Mitchell Hooper aced the second event of the competition as well. While the Elephant Bar deadlift had witnessed a promising show from him, he flaunted his true strength at the Timber Carry, where he lifted 881 lbs and climbed up an incline.

The hardcore round involves a hollow box made of timber wood. The weight of the box differs for men and women, and the participant has to carry it to the top without sliding. Hooper not only picked up the apparatus properly but also managed to pace through the route the fastest, thus grabbing the win.

His initial unofficial time taken clocked in at 6.91 seconds. Hooper had waited with bated breath to hear his record before leaving the arena and was quite pleased with the score. Later, announcers declared his official time taken to be 7.10 seconds, still better than the rest.

Before this, he had lifted 961 lbs at the Elephant Bar deadlift, about 40+ lbs short of the winning score that Hafthor Bjornsson recorded. It seems like he saved up enough energy to impress at the next round and did so with jaw-dropping quickness.

Who did Mitchell Hooper beat at the Timber Carry event?

Before the Canadian strongman established his dominance at the event, Polish strongman Mateusz Kieliszkowski had almost made it to the top of the roster. Clocking in at 8.69, he had commentators and fans rooting for him before the beast stepped in.

His rivalry with Icelandic athlete Hafthor Bjornsson has also been in the limelight for quite some time. Apart from online banter, the two Hulks have scored one win in each round until now. While they look forward to rejuvenating and preparing for another day of strength events, fans have already picked sides of their choice of potential winners. Only time will tell if the veterans will win or if an underdog will take the cake.