After Winning Arnold Strongman Classic 2024, Mitchell Hooper Apologizes to Arnold Schwarzenegger for a Hilarious Reason

The Arnold Strongman Classic witnessed many highs and lows, with some of the strongest contestants battling it out in the arena. Veterans like Hafthor Bjornsson and Martins Licis went up against new champions like Mitchell Hooper to test who was the best. In the end, Hooper emerged as the title winner in a dramatic turn of events.

The competition consisted of five rounds, each with varying levels of difficulty. Some involved picking heavy stones, while others demanded participants carry a hefty timber frame. The total score and the winner of each round helped judges determine who clinched the title. This year, Hooper won after claiming the top position in three out of five evens.

The Canadian ‘Moose’ won the Timber Carry, Dinnie Stone Carry, and Apollon Wheels events. However, towards the end of the last round, he faltered and faced an embarrassing situation despite winning the title. The final competition was the Stone Medley, where participants had to carry three stones of different weights and perform tasks. And Hooper failed at the last stone.

When he went to attempt carrying the final stone, he called the star up on stage to cheer for him. Not only did he fail to carry the final stone, but he also failed in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger! However, when he relented, Hooper tried with all his might and failed to pick the stone off the ground. In an Instagram post later, the strongman apologized.

“sorry @schwarzenegger”

Fans, however, saw this as a hilarious opportunity to tease the Canadian strongman while reassuring him. Many comments pointed out that while the incident was cringe-worthy, it still entertained the audience. Even the official account of the Arnold Sports Festival took the opportunity to take a dig at him.

“Gave ourselves pins and needles for this, thanks @mitchellhooper”

Despite losing that round, Hooper collected enough points to smoke the other participants. He became the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic champion. Now, plans seem to be leaning back toward taking care of his newborn daughter, whom he had a heartwarming message for.

Mitchell Hooper sends a message to his two-week-old amid the Arnold Strongman Classic 2024

After winning the title, Hooper celebrated with fans and fellow athletes cheering for him. When the host asked him for a message to send back home, he first thanked his wife, Ashley, for holding the fort while he was away.

What stole everyone’s hearts, however, was the new father’s message for his daughter, Peyton. He hoped that once she grew up, she’d be proud of the person he was over his achievements. He and Ashley had a baby girl weeks shy of the championship, and fans had already been doting on the family.