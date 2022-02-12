Reddit NFL Streams: How to watch the 2022 Super Bowl for free?

Reddit NFL Streams : It’s finally Super Bowl Weekend, which means time is running out to decide how you’re gonna watch the big game. After the ban of Reddit NFL Streams, what’s the best way to stream SB LVI for free?

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup that promises to be one of the most interesting Super Bowls in recent history.

Looking to put the cherry on top of their poetic underdog run, the Bengals have nothing to lose. Most wouldn’t have even expected Zac Taylor’s men to make the playoffs before the season started, let alone be 60 minutes away from bringing the Lombardi trophy to Cincinnati. Led by fearless sophomore Joe Burrow, they have nothing to lose on Sunday as they take on the favored Rams.

After the Bucs won last year’s Super Bowl at home, the Rams have the opportunity to become just the second team to do the same, in front of their home support at So-Fi stadium in Inglewood.

It’s a game you certainly do not want to miss, especially considering how wildly entertaining this year’s playoffs were. If you don’t have a cable subscription and are looking for a way to catch the action, read on.

What channel is the 2022 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 56 will be televised by NBC. Interestingly, this is the result of a rare switch in the usual rotation of Super Bowl broadcasters.

Normally Fox, CBS, and NBC rotate the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl meaning that each channel gets the big game every three years. According to this system, the 2022 Super Bowl should have actually been televised on CBS.

However, a few years ago, NBC and CBS made a swap deal. They traded the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowls with each other, meaning that CBS actually broadcasted the NFL’s most important game twice in three years (2019 and 2021).

How to live stream Super Bowl 56 for free?

If you have, in the past, turned to Reddit to find bootleg NFL streams, you might be concerned that you can no longer find the subreddit which was dedicated to this purpose. Indeed, it was banned a few years ago due to copyright infringement.

But luckily, there are still a handful of viable options available for cord-cutters who want to watch America’s biggest event. Right off the bat, both the Yahoo! Sports and NFL apps will be streaming the game completely free of cost.

However, the catch is that this will only work on mobile devices. While this may be helpful for a select few, most people would prefer watching the big game on a big screen.

If this sounds like you, then your best option is to use one of the streaming platforms listed below. Each of them carries NBC and hence the Super Bowl, and the ones with an asterisk (*) next to them offer free trials.

Peacock

AT&T TV Now

Hulu + Live TV*

FuboTV*

Sling TV*

YouTube TV*

