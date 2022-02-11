“Joe Burrow reminds me of the second coming of Joe Montana”: Ron Rivera hails praise at Bengals star QB ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow announced himself to the world after a historic Super Bowl run with the Bengals. And Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera believes he is already seeing a young Joe Montana.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

And Ron Rivera compared the young gunslinger to HOFer Joe Montana.

Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is the next Joe Montana

Commanders HC Ron Rivera was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Friday morning. And then went on to compare the young star to the Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

“This is funny. I mean, there’s a certain confidence about him when you get to meet him. I met him in person. Walked up to him away from everybody. We had a nice five-minute conversation. And when I walked away I said, ‘Wow, this young man, he’s solid.’ After watching him play, and seeing him live, the thing that I think that he reminds me of the second coming of Joe Montana. He’s that cool under pressure. That young man doesn’t seem to be wavered.”

With the 49ers, Montana started and won four Super Bowls and was the first player ever to be named Super Bowl MVP three times. He also holds Super Bowl career records for most passes without an interception (122 in four games) and the all-time highest passer rating of 127.8.

So only 2 seasons in, Joe Burrow is being placed in some pretty elite company.

Also Read: Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?