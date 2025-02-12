Sydel Curry-Lee Admits Damion Lee Ignored Her Question Due to the Luka Doncic Trade

Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (middle left) gestures while standing with wife Ayesha (far left) and guard Damion Lee (middle right) and his wife Sydel Curry (far right) during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The NBA trade deadline took its toll on everyone. From Shams Charania recreating the Jimmy Butler meme to stars such as Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine finding new homes, it seems that everybody is glad the wildest deadline in league history is finally over. That includes Sydel Curry-Lee, who spoke on the Straight to Cam podcast with WNBA star Cameron Brink about how the trade deadline impacted her marriage to husband and NBA player Damion Lee.

Curry-Lee was trying to help her sister-in-law Ayesha Curry get some grills for her teeth, so she decided to text her husband to see where he had gotten his done.

“I haven’t been able to get an answer out of my husband about anything at all because of the trades … I was like, ‘Hey, did you get your grills done in the Bay?’ … He goes, ‘OMG these trades are crazy.’ I said, ‘Did my question just disappear?'”

Now that the deadline has passed, Curry-Lee said she’s “happy to have [her] husband back.” It sounds like she was only slightly put off by Damion’s response, which is good, because he wasn’t the only one captivated by all of the deadline madness. Lee’s own team, the Phoenix Suns, was deep in discussions to try to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat, though those talks eventually fell through, and Butler ended up in Golden State, where he’s now playing with Curry-Lee’s brother, Steph Curry.

Sydel Curry-Lee wasn’t the only one in her family who was shaken up by all of the player movement at the NBA trade deadline

Steph was recently asked about the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas, and he was just as stunned as everyone else about it, not only because of how suddenly and unexpectedly it happened but because of the star power involved.

“Just because of how out-of-the-blue it was without any type of hint or rumor or any kind of sign, especially with [the Mavericks] coming off the Finals. It’s a reminder, maybe only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence that you’ll still be there.”

Most NBA fans thought that Shams was hacked when he first reported the Doncic-Davis trade, a fact that Steph referenced to show how stunning it really was.

This trade deadline is going to go down in history as the most eventful one the NBA has ever seen. Now that the dust has finally settled, NBA teams can get ready for the stretch run, while others can get back to their happy, healthy marriages.