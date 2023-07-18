“If it’s football, it’s in the game” – EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Deep Dive reveals revolutionary changes for the franchise’s rebirth thanks to Hypermotion V

After the recent EA Sports FC 24 reveal in Amsterdam, Electronic Arts took everyone for a deeper dive to learn more about this post-FIFA title’s gameplay. It will bring revolution to the franchise’s history.

Many suspected Electronic Arts would shut down their renowned FIFA series after losing the Federation Internationale de Football Association license. They instead continued the fan-favorite franchise but under a new banner. They rebranded the FIFA franchise to EA Sports FC.

EAFC 24 will also use the Hypermotion technology they introduced in FIFA 22. But Electronic Arts are using the most advanced version of this technology for the upcoming soccer game. They recently hosted a deep dive gameplay showcase, revealing the significant changes it brought to the series.

EA Sports FC 24 to use the new Hypermotion V

The Hypermotion V uses a Volumetric Capture Technology to develop EA Sports FC 24. The developers claimed it is one of the most significant gameplay innovations in the history of video games. It will help them create the most realistic animation in a soccer video game.

They presented a video where they recreated Eling Haaland’s goal against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in EA Sports FC 24. Hypermotion V allows developers to motion capture the movements of soccer stars from real-life matches. They achieved it by setting up their cameras across the authentic stadiums.

Hearing about the fascinating Hypermotion V’s usage in the upcoming game, the host claimed:

“So basically what you are telling me is: If it is Football, it is in the game.”

EA developers would use the data collected via Hypermotion V for every action in the game. The upcoming EAFC 24 will feature hundreds of new animations that weren’t there in the past games. Thanks to this technology, fans will get a more realistic feeling while playing the game.

Every major player would be using their unique run styles. The past FIFA games only had selected run styles, which made many players look generic. But that no longer be the case with EAFC 24, as it used Hypermotion V to recreate all their unique styles in the game.

The developers could recreate all this information captured using Hypermotion V into the game thanks to their latest Frostbite Engine. If you want to know more about their latest game engine, click here to discover how Frostbite Engine in EA Sports FC 24 will revolutionize soccer video games.