EA Sports FC 24 will be more realistic than ever thanks to PlayStyles

After the latest big reveal of EA Sports FC 24 in Amsterdam, Electronic Arts gave a better in-depth view of the new gameplay in the upcoming soccer game. One of the many things they highlighted in the showcase was the PlayStyles.

After losing the FIFA license, Electronic Arts enter a new age of soccer video games with EA Sports FC 24. It is not just the name; the American developers also introduced many new elements to the series with the upcoming game. One of those many new features is the PlayStyles.

Electronic Arts released an official gameplay deep dive for EAFC 24 on their YouTube channel. The event was joined by two members of the game’s development team. They guided everyone through the three main elements they used to develop this game: Hypermotion V, PlayStyles, and Frostbite engine.

EA Sports FC 23 introduces the new PlayStyles system

PlayStyle is a new system introduced in the EAFC 24, and it represents the unique abilities of players that make them special. The developers further claimed that PlayStyles will help the in-game players feel more authentic to their real-life counterparts.

Like Hypermotion V used real-world data to create new realistic animation, EA also used the actual data of several soccer stars from Opta. For those unaware of this service, it is a British sports analytics company that provides data for over 30 sports across more than 70 countries.

The developers further divided these PlayStyles into two tiers, the basic PlayStyles and the PlayStyles +. The basic edition would provide unique abilities to the players that will make them stand out from others. Meanwhile, the PlayStyles + would be an enhanced version of those abilities.

PlayStyles across various modes of this post-FIFA game

The developers then shared PlayStyles would be available across different game modes in EA Sports FC 24. The Pro Club mode will also have this feature, which will help fans create more unique Pros for this mode. Further, it would also help develop players with unique PlayStyles in Career mode.

That’s not it; PlayStyles also entered the Ultimate Team. Every player’s card will have unique abilities. Additionally, players might be able to customize the PlayStyles of those cards using the Ultimate Team’s new Evolution system. The developers claimed the upcoming game will feature 34 unique PlayStyles in EA Sports FC 24.

PlayStyles, the Hypermotion V, and Frostbite game engine might offer the most realistic soccer game Electronic Arts has ever produced. Click here to find out how Hypermotion V will revolutionize soccer video games.