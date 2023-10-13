How Novak Djokovic Has Made Biggest-Ever Impact at Shanghai Masters Without Playing This Year

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Alexandre Muller of France on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Shanghai Masters of 2023 has a notable absentee as Novak Djokovic has missed the tournament to take a break from tennis. The Serbian legend is the most successful player at the Shanghai Masters, having won the tournament in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. Djokovic’s performances helped him earn an estimated $5,955,470 in Shanghai. Although the Serbian has missed this years tournament, his record speaks for itself.

Now in the later stages of his career, money is no more a motivating factor for Djokovic. The 24 time Grand Slam champion has often used the Shanghai Masters as a tournament to promote the increase in prize money for those unseeded players facing early exits across all events. The Serbian has worked a lot towards securing the livelihoods of unseeded players.

Novak Djokovic responsible for Shanghai Masters winner earning less this year

Novak Djokovic has played a big part in influencing the prize money for the Shanghai Masters in 2023. The Serbian has been an advocate of paying unseeded players fairly for a long time and the Shanghai Masters have made that change. The total prize money for the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters is US$8,800,000 and the men’s singles champion will earn US$1,262,220. But players suffering from first-round exits took home US$18,660.

However, because of the improved draw, the champion’s share in 2023 is lower than it was in the previous event four years ago. Daniil Medvedev of Russia was the previous champion in Shanghai, with a total prize fund of $8,322,885 on offer. He had taken home $1.38 million. Although the prize money has increased by 17.75%, the champion will receive 8.20% less than Medvedev did when he won the championship. This will allow players failing to make it to advanced rounds earn more than 2019, giving them a security in case they lose.

However, it is also important to note that higher prize incentives for tournament winners is consistent with the nature of professional sports. Tournament prize money works as a motivator in professional tennis. Taking away such motivation might not make the Shanghai Masters as attractive for top players, who draw in more crowds/viewers and as a result, sponsor and broadcast rights money.

Djokovic sides with players over change of balls controversy

Another hot topic in the tennis community is the controversy over the change of balls. Players have expressed concerns about potential injuries as a result of ball changes. Djokovic has sided with the players on this cause by confronting these concerns and criticizing the ATP for their silence regarding this issue.

The World No.1 is continuing his work towards the betterment of the players’ lives on and off court. The Serbian is an influential person in tennis and has to capacity to get things done. Although, Djokovic is already doing a lot for the players, young and upcoming tennis players will hope that the Serbian continues to help them ahead.