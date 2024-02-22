Who is Playing in the Chile Open 2024? Prize Money Breakdown of ATP 250 Event Revealed

With the Chile Open coming up, the question on the tennis fans lips is ‘Who is playing in the Chile Open 2024?’ The Chile Open 2024 will have some exciting players featuring it. The defending champion and home favorite Nicolas Jerry will be the favorite to win the title. However, he will be pushed by Sebastian Baez, Arthur Fils and Yannick Hanfmann.

The Chile Open 2024 is set to be played between 26 February to 3 March 2024. The highly-anticipated tournament will be played on clay court in the Chilean capital, Santiago. Nicolas Jerry defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the 2023 final, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 to lift the title.

The Chile Open was taken off the tennis calendar in 2014 but was brought back in 2020. The historic tournament has seen some great champions in the past. Fabio Fognini and Pedro Martinez have won the tournament in recent times.

Along with the ATP title, players will fight it out for a grand prize money of $661,585. Also, there will be points on offer for the players, competing at the Chile Open. The Chile Open will be available to watch live on the Challenger TV and Tennis Channel for the viewers in United States.