3 Times Stefanos Tsitsipas Made a U-Turn About His Comments on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one player who attracts maximum controversy off court. Recently, the Greek star admitted that he doesn’t have as much energy and skill to win a Grand Slam like the ‘Big Three’ – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This is not the first time Stefanos Tsitsipas has made a U-turn about his earlier comments on them.

The young Greek is one of the most outspoken players on tour and has often come under criticism for his comments. Stefanos Tsitsipas had to clarify apparently some negative comments he made on social media against Nick Kyrgios this year. Changing his statements is something that Tsitsipas has done a lot of times.

When Stefanos Tsitsipas indirectly called Rafael Nadal indisciplined

Earlier this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas compared Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in an interview. The 25-year-old said that Djokovic is more prepared than Nadal for matches, that’s why he is more successful. The Greek further mentioned that Nadal’s indiscipline is the reason behind his injuries. However, recently Tsitsipas called Rafael Nadal a ‘champion’ and hailed him as one of the best to have ever played the game.

“I don’t want to say anything bad about Nadal, but he has different routines that cost him a lot in his career, with injuries and I know why these things happen. Djokovic avoided this, his diet is the most incredible in tennis.”

Tsitsipas slammed Djokovic in 2022

Tsitsipas slammed Djokovic throughout the AO controversy in 2022. The Serbian was deported due to be unvaccinated but not before a lot of drama. The Greek claimed in an interview with India’s WION News that deporting Djokovic was the right decision and even hinted that the 36-year-old has been trying to play by his own rules for quiet a while and was making players like him ‘look like fools’.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules and has been doing something that not many players had the guts to go and do, especially after the ATP announced certain criteria for players to enter the country.”

Federer hit back at Tsitsipas for calling him out in 2019

In the Australian Open 2019, Tsitsipas shocked the world by defeating Roger Federer in Melbourne. Months after that match, the Greek player claimed that Federer was one of those players who was always given special treatment by chair umpires. In a press conference in Miami, the Swiss legend was quick to deny these allegations and mentioned that it is easier for the younger guys to be more friendly with the umpires than the veterans.

“It’s a tough one but what I do feel sometimes is that on the outside courts, more than just preferential treatment to the top guys, they are tougher on the rules. So because we know each other very well, I think it’s easier for an umpire to handle a top player who they know over an up-and-coming guy like Tsitsipas or a young guy and that sometimes gets lost in translation and maybe bad mistakes can happen. But I don’t see preferential treatment.”