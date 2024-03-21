Coco Gauff Wins Hearts With Friendship With Miami Neighbors Tommy Paul and His Girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze, the girlfriend of Tommy Paul, might just be as popular a tennis WAG as Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend. Lorenze also decided to move to Florida with Paul to begin a new life in Boca Raton. However, Paul isn’t the only American who is a Lorenze favorite. Coco Gauff is also subjected to all of the social media influencer’s support.

Being on tour alongside her partner, Paige Lorezne has made some new friends. Coco Gauff is one with whom the founder of “Dairy Boy” has developed a strong bond. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact timeline of their friendship. But, merely a few weeks ago, during the Indian Wells 2024, Lorenze displayed support for the 20-year-old during a third-round clash against Lucia Bronzetti.

Taking to Instagram, Paige wrote “LFG” on her Story as she was seeing Gauff on live telecasting outside the Stadium 1.

With both Gauff and Lorenze living close by Miami, the two are expected to cross paths and meet during the Miami Open 2024.

Recently, at the Indian Wells 2024 after her win in the quarterfinals, Coco Gauff was full of praise for Tommy Paul, calling him the ‘one of the most athletic players in tennis at the moment’ and lauded his ability to change his game in the tournament by coming more on to the net to win points. Gauff was quoted as saying to the Tennis Channel –

“I did notice Tommy (Paul) going to the net a lot. And I guess that is a cool addition that he added to his game. I think he is one of the most athletic guys we have in our sport right now. So think it would be pretty cool, obviously it is working for him.”

What are the net worth and place of residence of Coco Gauff and Paige Lorenze?

Coco Gauff was born and brought up in Delray Beach, Florida. Since turning pro in 2018, Gauff has accumulated $13.3 million in prize money, per WTA. With the virtue of also being among the best players in the world, the youngster has numerous brand endorsements. Hence, it is understandable why she has a net worth of $12 million.

Paige Lorenze grew up in Vermont and also spent significant time in New York City where she attended the New School’s Parsons School of Design. However, since Tommy Paul bought a $2.5 million beach house in Boca Raton, she’s now living in Florida.

Apart from being a model and a social media influencer with 574,000 followers on Instagram, Paige also created a fashion brand “Dairy Boy” in 2021. Due to her various ventures, she has a reported net worth of $2.5 million.